Isopure Launches Collagen and Whey Protein Isolate in the UK for Maximum Impact

Off the back of phenomenal success in the US, Isopure has officially launched in the UK. Recognising that the world of nutrition can be overwhelming and intimidating, Isopure formulates every product with a simple list of ingredients you need, and nothing you don’t. Free from artificial additives and fillers, the brand delivers straightforward nutrition, because when it comes to looking and feeling your best, Isopure believes that less is more.



The UK launch introduces two core products that bring this philosophy to life: Isopure Whey Protein Isolate and Isopure Collagen.



Isopure Whey Protein Isolate delivers 25 grams of high quality protein per serving, is low in fat and sugars and made from 100% whey protein isolate. Designed to offer simplicity for every lifestyle, it’s available in Unflavoured, Chocolate, and Vanilla. The Unflavoured (with only two ingredients) is a versatile base, ideal for smoothies, baking, or cooking, while the delicious Chocolate and Vanilla are free from artificial flavours or sweeteners. For post-workout muscle support¹ or to increase your protein intake, the product offers simple, effective, and delicious options.



Available Flavours & Ingredients:



Unflavoured – Only two ingredients.



Vanilla – Only five ingredients.



Chocolate – Only six ingredients.



Isopure Collagen provides 20 grams of collagen per serving with Vitamin C to support healthy skin and joints. The range features a delicious raspberry lemonade flavour, crafted with minimal ingredients for a refreshing, revitalising drink. The unflavoured option offers a smooth, neutral base that blends seamlessly into coffee and other recipes. Both are free from artificial flavours or sweeteners, fat free and sugar-free – a simple, versatile way to add collagen to your lifestyle without the unnecessary extras.



Available Flavours & Ingredients:



Unflavoured – Only two ingredients.



Raspberry Lemonade – Only six ingredients.



“Our philosophy of using only the ‘ingredients you need’ is grounded in a rigorous commitment to evidence-based nutrition,” said Dr. Crionna Tobin, PhD, head of nutritionist and education at Isopure. “Each ingredient is carefully selected for its scientifically supported benefits – whether it’s whey protein isolate to support muscle or collagen and vitamin C to promote skin and joint health. When it comes to looking and feeling your best, we believe less is more, which is why our products exclude unnecessary additives to deliver straightforward, effective nutrition.



“We built Isopure around the idea that nutrition should be simple, functional, and unintimidating,” said Josi Robson, head of brand at Isopure. “In the often overwhelming world of nutrition, consumers today are looking for clarity – in ingredients, in benefits, and in purpose. Our goal is to support that shift and empower people to live everyday to the fullest through simple products that deliver exactly what they promise”



Isopure’s core SKUs are already available via Amazon, Ocado and Boots nationwide with further rollouts confirmed at Holland & Barrett (from 30th June), and Sainsbury’s (from 6th July). Both products are priced at a RRP of £29.99.

