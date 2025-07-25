Malibu, the world’s number one rum-based coconut flavoured spirit, has got Tom Daley back in his briefs - marking the return of ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’, the brand’s responsible drinking initiative launched in 2024. This year, Tom’s heat-sensitive, knitted swim trunks change colour when temperatures hit 20 degrees, reminding the wearer of the increased risk of drinking and unintentional drowning in hot weather.

Tom left ITV’sThis Morning hosts blushing as he delivered the weather wearing nothing but his colour-changing trunks. Designed in collaboration with Malibu and his knitwear brand Made With Love, the thermochromic trunks shift from coral below 20°C to yellow above - a bold reminder of the increased risks of drinking near water in hot weather, ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25).

Further exploring the alarming statistic that 1 in 4 drowning incidents in the UK involve alcohol, new research from Bournemouth University reveals that once temperatures hit 20 degrees and alcohol is consumed, the risk of drowning becomes five times more likely. Research commissioned by Malibu further highlights the danger, revealing that a quarter of Brits admit they take more risks in hot weather, while 1 in 3 have gone for a swim after consuming alcohol. A further 80% of the nation felt that one of the contributing factors was that people still aren’t aware of the dangers around drinking and swimming - suggesting there is more work to be done.

Now in its second year, Malibu’s ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ initiative set out to shift the dial in awareness and saw a positive impact with its 2024 campaign, with an approximate 12% increase in awareness of the dangers of drinking and diving.

Tom Daley said of Malibu's 'Don't Drink and Dive' responsible drinking initiative:“It was inspiring to see the impact of last year's 'Don't Drink and Dive' campaign. I am proud of our collective efforts to raise awareness of water responsibility when drinking. This year, our mission remains the same: to change behaviour for the better, and this time with a fresh summer-centric focus.”

Sam Hill, researcher at Bournemouth University, added:“What should be a fun day near the water can turn into a high-risk situation when you combine alcohol and heat. Our data show a 5-fold increase in drowning risk when temperatures exceed 20 degrees, yet this research from Malibu suggests that 70 per cent of the nation are unaware of this. ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ sheds an important light on these dangers and encourages everyone to drink and enjoy the water responsibly this summer.”

Malibu’s VP of Marketing, Craig van Niekerk, says:“With ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ back for round two, we’re here to remind the nation of the increased drowning risk in hot weather. As temperatures rise, people are naturally drawn to the outdoors, so it's important to remind Brits that the risk increases when they become less cautious in these conditions, after all, 1 in 4 drownings involve alcohol. We encourage the nation to have fun this summer and stay responsible.”

As part of the ongoing Don't Drink and Dive initiative, Tom Daley returns with The Daley Forecasts - a playful yet practical series of social videos showcasing his newfound weatherman skills. Each clip features Tom in his signature colour-changing trunks as he delivers an important water-safety message tailored to the day’s weather. The series also spotlights influencers sporting Malibu x Made With Love’s limited-edition, colour-changing collection. Catch The Daley Forecasts on @madewithlovebytomdaley, @malibu_rum and @maliburumuk. A handful of the exclusive colour-changing pieces will be up for grabs via Malibu UK’s Instagram.

For more information on responsible drinking around water, Malibu has shared adviceon staying safe around water when consuming alcohol here:www.dontdrinkanddive.com

