Malfy Gin and Missoni Blend Italian Style for New Season Collaboration

Malfy Gin and Missoni celebrate Italian style with a new, bold season of its creative alliance; drawing inspiration from the Missoni Resort Club project to deliver a new limited-edition bottle of Malfy Originale, and immersive experiences across key fashion and design moments.



The partnership blends Malfy Gin’s expertise in crafting premium spirits with Missoni’s distinctive aesthetic bringing to life the brands’ joy, vibrancy in their creations and effortless style.



Missoni’s creative director, Alberto Caliri drew inspiration from the Missoni Resort Club project to design an immersive universe that translates across experiences and the designs of the exclusive, limited-edition bottle of Malfy Originale Dry Gin and Malfy’s signature copa glass. The fresh look conveys the summer feeling and brings together the brand’s iconic zig zag with Malfy’s signature hues of the Amalfi coast, where deep blue and ocean turquoise colour palette is paired with vivid pops of emerald green, seamlessly merging the two worlds.

Building on the strength of the partnership, the collaboration unfolds with an evocative digital campaign and a full calendar of activations - from the global launch event in Forte dei Marmi and Fashion Week to Design Week, extending across curated events and retail pop ups. The joint experiences will immerse consumers in the Italian lifestyle and elevate the aperitivo taste experience across home gatherings, sun-drenched bar terraces and beach clubs around the world.

Inside the collectible gift box at the heart of the second release is a bottle of Malfy Originale – a crisp, citrus-forward dry gin and refreshing expression of taste, distilled with Italian lemons and handpicked juniper, which captures the spirit of a warm Italian summer with every sip.

Murielle Dessenis, VP global marketing at Malfy Gin, comments, “As our partnership with Missoni grows from strength to strength engaging consumers around the brands’ effortlessly stylish positioning and distilling the Italian allure, we’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with the fashion maison to deliver a fresh campaign. This time, placing the limited edition of Malfy Originale Dry Gin and our signature copa glass at the heart of our upcoming experiences across high-end bars, beach resorts and fashion events around the world.”



Alberto Caliri, Missoni Home creative director, adds, "Building on our partnership with Malfy, this collaboration translates Missoni’s iconic design approach into a journey in the Italian summer feeling. This edition is more than just a bottle – it's a celebration of everlasting moments, where the sun, great company and the colour palette of the sea converge to create an enjoyable experience.”



The collaboration also comes with a limited edition cocktail Malfy x Missoni Bianco Royale Spritz, to savour during aperitivo hour, best enjoyed under the warmth of the sun.



The limited-edition Malfy x Missoni bottle will be available to purchase from July at selected high-end retailers in Italy, UK, Turkey, UAE, and can be purchased online at Tannico, Rinascente. Visit malfygin.com for more information.

