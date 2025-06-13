senckađ
news
Curtis Pritchard and Wes Nelson Give Brits Free Dance Lessons at Lipton Kombucha's Boombox Party

13/06/2025
Lipton Ice Tea launches Kombucha range with feel-good tunes and a giant ‘Komboomcha Box’ at Battersea Power Station

Dancing in the public eye once again, Curtis Pritchard kicked off the ‘Komboomcha Box’ magic, uniting with a professional dance instructor to teach the public cha-cha dance moves.

Powered by the uplifting spirit of Lipton Kombucha, the free lessons aimed to get the nation dancing again, after new research from Lipton Ice Tea revealed that half of Brits are terrified to dance out in public, despite 7 in 10 (72%) feeling happier after dancing.

Curtis Pritchard said, “I’m thrilled to have teamed up with Lipton Ice Tea to help the nation rediscover the joy of dance with the Lipton Kombucha. For me, dancing has always been a source of happiness and confidence, so it’s been fantastic to join forces with Wes and share that energy with everyone at Battersea Power Station. Whether you’re a pro or just fancy a bit of fun, we should all welcome in the summer with an uplifting cha-cha-cha!”

Fuelled by the delicious fizz of Lipton Kombucha, Wes Nelson took to the boombox stage for the first-ever live performance of his new track ‘Kombucha-cha’, which launched alongside a dance-led music video shot in Camden Market. Alongside this, Wes played his tracks Drive, Nice To Meet Ya, Yellow and Fly Away before uniting with Curtis on stage.

The feel-good vibes continued throughout the day, as Londoners were treated to a curated feel-good playlist, and free samples of Lipton Kombucha; a vibrant blend of naturally fermented tea, live cultures, and real fruit flavours. Available in three delicious flavours; Strawberry Mint, Raspberry and Mango Passionfruit, the feel-good vibe goes hand in hand with the happy sensation of dancing, making you feel alive with teas that are bursting with life.

Credits
