Dentsu Creative China Wins 4 Clio Awards

The Clios has announced its winners for the 2025 Clio Awards and Clio Health Awards, showcasing the best in the creative world.



Dentsu Creative China secured one silver and three bronze awards for the unique work, 'Lost in Time,' along with TWO Shortlist recognitions.



As a global powerhouse, Dentsu Creative’s teams from Amsterdam, Australia, Canada, China, India, Iberia, the USA, and Japan collectively amassed an impressive total of seven gold, five silver, and eight bronze awards.



Special congratulations go to colleagues at Dentsu Digital Tokyo, who excelled with their standout campaign, 'SATO 2531,' earning two coveted Grands.

​Lost in Time​



Non-Profit: Jian Ai Elderly Charity Centre



Creative Agency: Dentsu Creative China





The Clio Awards



BRONZE: Direct - Out of Home



SHORTLIST: Innovation - Design



Clio Health Awards



SILVER: Health Equity



BRONZE: Health Awareness & Advocacy - Creative Use of Media



BRONZE: Health Awareness & Advocacy - Out of Home



SHORTLIST: Health Awareness & Advocacy - Design - Human Centered Design



Presenting Lost in Time, one-of-a-kind artworks created by those suffering from Alzheimer’s.



Partnering with Jian Ai Charity, a non-profit focused on elderly brain health, we carried out clock-drawing test on hundreds of seniors suffering from Alzheimer's. The clock drawings reflected the different phases of early, middle, and advanced symptom advancement. We turned the clock drawings into an evocative timepiece collection, campaign and exhibition, offering a window into the time lost by those with the Alzheimer’s disease and their distorted world.



On World Alzheimer’s Day, a display in the Shanghai metro was launched. It garnered over 17 million people walked through the display in 40 days. On World Health Day, we held an online auction. In 5 days, the watch was bid for at 20 times the regular price of an electronic watch.



Though there is no known cure available for this condition, the sooner the disease is recognised and accepted, the better opportunity for slowing its advancement. Bringing diagnostic testing out of the hospital and into everyday life will benefit more people.

