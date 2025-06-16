senckađ
news
Dentsu Creative China 2025 SHIFT Workshop: Unleashing Your Superpower

16/06/2025
An electrifying platform to spotlight groundbreaking solutions, showcase the exceptional talents of Dentsu China's diverse creative teams, and spark collaboration

In the midst of swift market changes and industry evolution, how can Dentsu Creative tap into greater resources and capabilities to make a memorable impact in the Chinese market?

Dentsu Creative is breaking down geographic and departmental barriers by uniting a vibrant team of over 80 colleagues from five offices - Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, and Wuhan - for the second SHIFT WORKSHOP: Shaping Horizons: Innovative Frameworks for Transformation.

This workshop isn’t just about sharing dentsu’s global vision and creative ambitions; it serves as an electrifying platform to spotlight ground breaking solutions, showcase the exceptional talents of our diverse creative teams, and spark collaboration.

As Chris Chen, CEO of Dentsu Creative China and chief creative officer of dentsu China, passionately remarked, “This workshop is our chance to reveal our Superpower to everyone present - whether you’re in creative, account management, strategy, production, or a specialist role. It’s about forging connections, understanding each group’s unique strengths, and celebrating the extraordinary capabilities and contributions of Dentsu Creative.”

Chris Chen, chief executive officer, China, Dentsu Creative and chief creative officer, China, dentsu





















A heartfelt thank you to Guang Cui, CEO of dentsu China, and Amy Zhang, chief people officer, for their steadfast support. Dentsu also extends its gratitude to Jianhao Chen, chief data and solutions officer for Greater North Asia at dentsu and CTO of Merkle China, for sharing invaluable insights on the latest AI trends and guiding us on how to maximise the potential of our proprietary AI tool.

Guang Cui, chief executive officer, China, dentsu

Jianhao Chen, chief data and solutions officer, Greater North Asia, dentsu and CTO, China, Merkle

Jean LinGroup, president – global practices, Dentsu Group Inc.


