Canterbury Celebrates Rugby Fans with 'Blue Jeans and Brown Shoes' Collection

Canterbury of New Zealand, the heritage rugby brand and Official Kit Supplier of the British & Irish Lions, has today unveiled a limited edition fashion drop inspired by one of the internet’s most beloved sporting style tropes, blue jeans and brown shoes.



The tongue-in-cheek campaign, developed by Block Report; a data-led social PR agency driving fame beyond the feed capitalises on the online love and cultural resonance of this fan stereotype. It’s a moment of pure talkability, a meme brought to life, sparking conversation across both social platforms and traditional media.



What started as an online trend gently mocking the uniform of rugby fans smart/casual jeans paired with brown leather shoes, has now been playfully reimagined by Canterbury as part of their new campaign celebrating Lions fandom across Great Britain and Ireland.

Canterbury ambassador, Sam Warburton commented, “Us rugby players and fans get some stick for the infamous blue jeans and brown shoes combination, and it’s always entertaining to see the internet’s take on rugby’s fashion stereotypes. As long as fans are pairing their blue jeans and brown shoes with a Lions jersey this summer, they can’t go wrong!”



The campaign made a bold statement with a high impact OOH activation at Old Street roundabout, one of London’s busiest intersections. Featuring Canterbury’s ambassador and former Lions captain Sam Warburton, alongside rugby cult heroes Joe Marler and Scott Quinnell, modelling the specially released Canterbury Blue Jeans and Brown Shoes collection available here.

Simon Rowe, SVP Canterbury (EMEA and North America), added, "Millions of Rugby fans across the UK and Ireland are supporting their teams this summer, and we wanted to have some fun with what is a light-hearted topic amongst them.

Canterbury has been at the heart of rugby for over 120 years, and we pride ourselves on knowing what our fans want. We love the idea that even the casual rugby supporters can be kitted out head to toe in Canterbury with apparel that speaks to them, from team Jerseys to iconic blue jeans and brown shoes.”



Canterbury, Official Kit Supplier to The British & Irish Lions are known for their top-of-the-range rugby apparel and footwear, with their boots worn by Lions stars such as Andrew Porter and Mack Hansen.



