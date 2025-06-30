Format: Tactical Billboard / Earned First Activation

THE INSIGHT

The Last of Us was the 4thmost wiki'd thing on the planet in 2024 and it turned mushrooms into the stuff of nightmares. Socials lit up with people swearing of off fungi altogether "How the f**k am I supposed to eat mushrooms now after watching 'The Last of Us' because everyone's head becomes a f**king mushroom". So, when Riverford told us they wanted to focus on their first organic, peat-free mushrooms, we saw a moment too good to miss. Mushrooms that don't eat your brain.





THE IDEA

The same day 'The Last of Us premiered in the UK', we dropped a cheeky tactical billboard directly outside Leicester Square as thousands of people, including celebrities walked by.

Our twist: “The First of Us” a playful, purpose-led flip on the show’s post apocalyptic mushroom mayhem.

The spoof headline celebrated Riverford’s role as the first UK producer of mushrooms that don’t destroy the planet, using it as a reminder that not all fungi will turn you into a zombie, some are here to do good.





THE EXECUTION

From concept to live in under 48 hours, the OOH stunt was supported by Reddit seeding, guerrilla photos, and organic social with no paid support. We deliberately avoided brand polish to lean into the meme energy and let the internet do the heavy lifting.





THE RESULTS

- Number 1 on Redditr/LastOfUs

- Headlines across trade and organic media

- Comments like “Marketing Porn”, “That’s actually clever marketing lol” and “Absolutely hilarious”

- Sparked real conversation around peat use in food production

- Riverford generated the highest level of ad awareness ever (YouGov Brand Index May 2025)





THE IMPACT

More than a viral gag, that helped position Riverford as an ethical challenger brand in the supermarket space. As Zac Goodall, Head of Sustainability at Riverford, put it:

“We wanted to celebrate our peat-free mushroom milestone with a bit of humour but behind it is a serious point. Peatlands are vital for storing carbon and protecting biodiversity. We’re proud to be showing there’s a better way.”





WHY IT WORKED

- Right place, right time: Hijacked a highly anticipated pop culture moment

- Unexpected voice in the conversation: A farming brand in a gaming/TV space

- Talkability over vanity metics: Humour-first, insight-led, and zero farmwashing

