Organic veg box company Riverford has launched the UK’s first organic, peat-free mushrooms, and marked the milestone with a cheeky billboard outside The Last of Us UK premiere.



The spoof ad flips the franchise’s iconic title to "The First of Us", turning the show’s post-apocalyptic, brain-eating fungi into a celebration of nature-friendly farming. To show that not all mushrooms are out to get you - some are grown to do good.

Quotes from the Reddit post:

“That’s actually really clever marketing lol”

“genius”

“That’s brilliant”

“Was ready to roll my eyes at no-life jackasses being assholes again but this absolutely hilarious.”

“Marketing Porn”

Zac Goodall, head of sustainability atorganic veg box company, Riverford, said, “We wanted to celebrate our peat-free mushroom milestone with a bit of humour, but behind it is a serious point. Peatlands are vital for storing carbon and protecting biodiversity, yet peat is still commonly used in commercial mushroom production. We’re proud to be showing there’s a better way, with mushrooms that are genuinely good for people and planet.”

The playful ad supports Riverford’s position as an ethical alternative to supermarkets offering organic, nature-friendly farming with full traceability from field to fork and never farmwashing.