Ronnie fookin Pickering in an itsu ad? Not really.





Insight one: 60% of Brits have never heard of itsu*.

Insight two: It's been 10 years since Ronnie Pickering became part of internet folklore. We mashed them together and it's racking up millions of organic views on social. ​​





It’s been 10 years since Ronnie Pickering became an unlikely national treasure and this summer, itsu is celebrating the anniversary with a cheeky new campaign designed to put the brand firmly on the map.

Partnering with Data led social PR agency, Block Report, itsu has recreated the now legendary “Do you know who I am?” moment. Only this time, the bare-knuckle boxer’s name has been swapped for... “its who”.





The ad sees a Ronnie Pickering look- a-like is back behind the wheel of his iconic red Picasso, noodle pot in hand, bellowing “itsu!” at a baffled moped driver. When met with a confused “Who?” well, you can guess the rest.





The campaign highlights a surprising truth, despite being a high-street and supermarket favourite, over 60% of Brits still don’t know who Itsu is (*YouGov 2025*). This playful spot aims to change that.





Jack Colchester, Founder of Block Report says, “We’re always looking for unexcepted, low cost ways of driving disproportionate amounts of talkability, the insight around how low itsu's prompted brand awareness was combined with the 10 year anniversary of Ronnie Pickering was too good to miss. Still don’t know who he is though”