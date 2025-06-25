senckađ
news
Canterbury Sportswear Spoofs 28 Days Later to Mark Lions Tour Mass Exodus

25/06/2025
With a record number of Leinster players called up to the Lions Tour, the film from Block Report humorously depicts a Dublin left ’empty’

Sportswear brand Canterbury has released a tongue-in-cheek take on the opening scene from 2002’s ’28 Days Later’, after 12 Leinster rugby players called up for the British & Irish Lions Tour.

With three times as many Leinster squad members called up than those from any other team, the film humorously depicts a Dublin left ’empty’ by the exodus of both players and fans.

The New Zealand-based brand, which is the official kit supplier of the British & Irish Lions team, parodies Danny Boyle’s famous 2000s horror, just as its long-awaited sequel 28 Years Later hits cinemas.

“At Block Report we are always looking to find unexpected cultural opportunities for brands to drive talkability– this parody of this iconic cinematic moment was shot on a shoestring budget and timed with the release of 28 Year Later” said Jack Colchester, director of insight, Block Report.

Credits
