It's Who? itsu Recreates Pickering Moment to Mark 10 Years of Viral British Icon

Partnering with Data led social PR agency, Block Report, itsu has recreated the now legendary 'Do you know who I am?' moment. Only this time, the bare-knuckle boxer’s name has been swapped for... 'its who'?

The ad sees a Ronnie Pickering look-a-like back behind the wheel of his iconic red Picasso, noodle pot in hand, bellowing “itsu!” at a baffled moped driver. When met with a confused “Who?” well, you can guess the rest.

The campaign highlights a surprising truth, despite being a high-street and supermarket favourite, over 60% of Brits still don’t know who Itsu is. This playful spot aims to change that.

​Jack Colchester, founder of Block Report says, “We’re always looking for unexcepted, low cost ways of driving disproportionate amounts of talkability, the insight around how low itsu's prompted brand awareness was combined with the 10 year anniversary of Ronnie Pickering was too good to miss. Still don’t know who he is though”

“Ronnie Pickering is internet folklore,” said Misha Metcalfe, brand director at itsu grocery. “The stars aligned, it’s been 10 years since that iconic moment, and we’re the only brand in Britain that sounds like ‘It’s who?’. For the Brits who still don’t know us... they’re going to find out now.”