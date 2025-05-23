Britannia Joins Hands With World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju for Britannia Milk Bikis

Britannia has collaborated with World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, bringing him on board for Britannia Milk Bikis. At a young age of 17 years, Gukesh has made India immensely proud when he went ahead to become the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament and now leads the charge as India’s newest World Chess Champion. The partnership with Britannia Milk Bikis and Gukesh Dommaraju is a testament to the symbiosis of the spirit of play and the power of strategy, inspiring young minds across India to think smarter, move sharper, and develop their brain power.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of ‘Britannia Milk Bikis Smart Moves’, an interactive virtual chess game that can be accessed by scanning a QR code on Britannia Milk Bikis Base and Atta variants, available across India. The game is designed to challenge players with two levels of chess moves that simulate critical thinking and test speed, logic, and strategy.

In Level 1, players must make a single winning move to checkmate the opponent. Those who succeed are rewarded with assured cashback

The winners of Level 1 then move to Level 2, which demands a more complex strategy, requiring two precise moves to achieve checkmate, unlocking a CircleChess subscription for everyone who clears the level

The Britannia Milk Bikis Smart Moves virtual game features a leaderboard that ranks players based on the speed and efficiency of their checkmating prowess. The champion, the fastest strategic thinker among all participants, will win an opportunity to play a match with Gukesh Dommaraju himself or a trip to Europe to witness Gukesh’s brilliance firsthand at a prestigious international tournament.

To bring the game to life, Britannia Milk Bikis created a fully AI-generated film. Every frame of the campaign film, from Gukesh D’s appearance to his voice and expressions, has been developed using advanced generative AI tools. The film achieves a key breakthrough in AI content creation, giving 100% visual consistency of a human character throughout, a challenge previously unmet in generative storytelling in advertising. This execution marks a new creative benchmark in the way brands can tell stories using emerging technologies.

Gukesh Dommaraju said, “I’m really excited to partner with Britannia Milk Bikis. Chess has taught me patience, focus, and the power of thinking ahead, and I believe every young mind can benefit from it. With Milk Bikis Smart Moves, I’m glad that young minds across the country now have a fun and accessible way to experience the magic of chess. It’s a great first step into a game that sharpens the mind and builds confidence, and I can’t wait to see the talent it inspires.”

Siddharth Gupta, general manager - marketing, Britannia, said, “Gukesh D represents the sharpest mind of his generation, and we at Britannia are proud to join hands with him for Britannia Milk Bikis. With Milk Bikis Smart Moves, we’re bringing a new dimension of engagement to our consumers, a game that not only entertains but also exercises the brain. Taking this innovation a step further, we’ve also launched a fully AI-generated film featuring Gukesh, setting a creative benchmark in the way stories can be told using technology. Every Milk Bikis pack now becomes a gateway to thinking faster, playing smarter, and being rewarded for it. This collaboration reflects Britannia’s continued commitment to nurturing talent in sports and inspiring the next generation of champions across diverse disciplines. The campaign blends tech, gaming, and strategy to spark curiosity and competition among young audiences in a fun, rewarding way.”

“This film is a bold leap into the future of storytelling. With this film, we’ve redefined what’s creatively possible with Gen AI in advertising. To bring a world champion like Gukesh D to life entirely through AI — with absolute realism and consistency — is not just a technical feat, but a creative breakthrough. We’re proud to partner with Britannia on this historic first for Indian advertising,” said Meherzad Contractor, head of studios, Hogarth India.

So, put on your thinking caps, sharpen your strategy, and scan that pack, your smartest chess move might just take you all the way to Europe.

Steps to play:

Scan the code on the Britannia Milk Bikis pack

Play Level 1 – Solve a one-move checkmate and win assured cashback

Unlock Level 2 – Solve a two-move checkmate and win a CircleChess subscription

Stand a chance to win the grand prize – A chess match with Gukesh D or a trip to Europe

Britannia Milk Bikis Smart Moves can be accessed via mobile devices here.

