Another Thing Wants Clients Seeking Something More

​Another Thing is a new full-service creative agency relentlessly focused on doing anything but the same thing. It turns social-first insights into big brand ideas, real conversations into brand currency, and build modern, fast-moving brands primed for growth. The agency, founded by industry veterans Nick Kaplan, Chris Pape and Mike Cassell, formed earlier this year and has been busy partnering with brands including Mike’s Hot Honey, Shake Shack, Planet Fitness and Betterment.



Nick, a seasoned creative leader, has spent his career creating breakthrough campaigns at agencies such as Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, Barton F. Graf, Arts & Letters and most recently Le Truc, where he was EVP, ECD. With two decades of experience on brands like Southern Comfort, Halo Top, Comcast and Kellanova, Nick has the innate ability to bring humour and thought provoking insights together to transform client business. Nick brings a track record of proven creative leadership and award-winning work including Poptarts x Seinfeld, Tito’s Dry January f/t Martha Stewart, ESPN’s This is Sportscenter and Equinox Made Me Do It .



“Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity,” said Nick. “That’s why we have a simple, but unflinching goal of doing another thing: when it comes to what we make and how we make it. Because in our humble opinion, we’re not insane.”



Chris, a creative entrepreneur, was the founder and CCO of Genuine, an award-winning digital agency built on the intersection of creativity and technology that was acquired by Jack Morton and Interpublic in 2014. He is also the co-founder of One Mighty Mill, a company on a mission to bring back the healthier, fresher food systems that are better for health and the planet by building stone mills near organic farms in communities across the US. Chris brings a strong business background coupled with a keen creative entrepreneur spirit to help bring a new type of agency to market.

“I love building cultures where creativity, technology, and strategy work in sync and bring out the best in each other. In a world being reshaped by AI, that kind of culture isn’t just important - it’s essential” noted Chris.

Mike has built his career in strategy at agencies like Genuine, Saatchi & Saatchi, and most recently MullenLowe. He’s worked across a wide range of brands including Burger King, Tide, KFC, Scotts, Credit Karma, and more. Also an adjunct professor at Boston University, Mike brings a passion for uncovering social-first insights that drive relatable creative - fuelling participation and sparking conversation.

“We’re in a time where it’s never been easier to make stuff - but because it’s so easy, there’s so much content and everything’s starting to feel the same. People aren’t just looking for more” said Mike. “They’re craving something different. They want new ways to engage, participate, and connect with brands. And that’s why we’re excited to lean into this evolving landscape and help brands create another thing.”



Another Thing prides itself on using social-led insights to deliver cross-channel ideas that are unexpected yet wildly relatable. In just a few months, the agency has partnered with Planet Fitness to create a one-of-a-kind March Madness fan experience, reimagined Shake Shack’s iconic tray liners as high-fashion pieces to celebrate the return of their Summer BBQ menu, and just launched the first-ever national brand campaign for Mike’s Hot Honey, 'Drizzle the Mike’s,' as agency of record. Most recently, they were tapped by Betterment to launch a new campaign this fall.



Another Thing is headquartered in both Boston and Richmond, Va.

