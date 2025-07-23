



If you’re a hoops fan – March hits hard. Buzzer-beaters, busted brackets, emotional meltdowns – even as a spectator the emotional rollercoaster can feel like a workout. So on behalf of Planet Fitness, we flipped the script from competition to recovery and launched the Mobile Black Card Spa ® : a tricked-out truck with massage chairs, HydroMassage™ beds, and CryoLounge+ – ready to roll wherever the madness hit hardest.

We parked it outside major arenas in cities like Atlanta and San Antonio, welcomed fans and players inside, and teamed up with the one and only Dick Vitale, who reminded everyone it’s okay to take a breather (preferably in a massage chair). The “Rebound & Recover” campaign gave Planet Fitness a fresh way to show up in culture, drive signups for the PF Black Card®, and prove that the strongest flex this March… was recovery.