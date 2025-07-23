When Shake Shack relaunched its limited-time BBQ menu, they wanted more than buzz – they wanted full-on sauce swagger. So they teamed up with Another Thing to embrace the glorious mess. Together, we created custom disposable shirts inspired by Shake Shack’s iconic tray liners, turning them into limited-edition apparel that let fans wear their saucy devotion with pride. Equal parts functional and fun, the shirts were given out free at select locations, inviting people to unapologetically indulge.

The campaign– anchored in the insight that sauce has become the star, not the sidekick – celebrated bold flavors and even bolder behavior. From Kansas City to Brooklyn, fans lined up to “sauce-proof” themselves before diving into smoky BBQ chicken sandwiches and tangy, rich flavor. The result? A sticky, snackable stunt that made a mess in all the right places.