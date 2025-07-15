senckađ
Mike’s Hot Honey’s First-Ever US National Campaign Hits Like a Flavour High

15/07/2025
Created by newly appointed AOR Another Thing and produced by Arts & Sciences with media support from Noble People, the campaign channels fan obsession into the line: “You’re not stoned. It’s just that good.”

After 15 years of cult status and organic growth, Mike’s Hot Honey is turning up the heat with its first US national advertising campaign.

Titled 'Drizzle the Mike’s', the surreal, joy-fuelled push comes from newly appointed agency of record Another Thing, with production by Arts & Sciences and media from Noble People. Launching tomorrow, the campaign is anchored by two 30-second spots directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, and built around the cheeky tagline: “You’re not stoned. It’s just that good.”

The creative is a direct reflection of the brand’s wildly passionate consumer base. Known for their over-the-top social reactions and inventive use cases – from pizza and ribs to ice cream and cocktails – fans helped shape the campaign's tone, aesthetic, and even insight.

“Seeing the way people talk about Mike’s unlocked something big,” said Kate Adams, VP of marketing at Mike’s Hot Honey. “This isn’t just a condiment – it’s a catalyst. One drizzle changes how you feel about food. It’s indulgent, it’s joyful, and it’s just plain fun.”

For Another Thing, the campaign is a genre-bending love letter to those moments of flavour discovery. “Mike’s is a character, not just a product,” said Nick Kaplan, co-founder of the agency. “This campaign plays like a flavour-forward short film, based on the real, emotional reactions we saw all over social.”

"The Mike’s Hot Honey team was as sweet and spicy as my favourite condiment (I was a genuine fan of Mike’s Hot Honey before I got the job)," added director Hannah Pearl Utt. “Another Thing and the Mike’s folks couldn’t have been more kind, and they also had enough edge to tackle this kind of humour. The dream combo. It was an honour to be trusted with their first TV spots and to get to lean into my character/relationship-first approach to comedy."

Timed for summer blockbuster season, the media buy spans CTV, digital video, cinema, and social – designed to meet eaters and drizzlers wherever they’re watching (and snacking). A robust influencer activation will extend the creative across platforms, inviting creators to share their own ‘first drizzle’ reactions and culinary hacks.

The launch marks a turning point for Mike’s, evolving from founder-led upstart to full-fledged category leader. With distribution in 30,000+ retail locations and more than 3,000 restaurants nationwide, the brand is poised for its next chapter – without losing the irreverent, flavour-first spirit that started it all.

“Fifteen years ago, I drizzled hot honey on a pizza in Brooklyn,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “I had no idea it would spark a movement. This campaign is a celebration of that moment - and the millions of fans who’ve drizzled ever since.”

