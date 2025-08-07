7UP Pink Lemonade Lifts Brits Spirit with a Splash of Pink

The majority of Brits (88%) believe that adding colour to their environment improves their overall mood, according to a new nationwide survey from 7UP. The UK wide research, commissioned to celebrate the launch of the new 7UP Pink Lemonade, reveals a national craving for more vibrancy in their every day, as nearly three-quarters (72%) admit that surroundings lacking in colour can leave them feeling 'flat and uninspired.'



The solution may be simpler than expected. Not only does the study reveal that nine in 10 Brits support colour being added to their local urban area as a way to boost public mood and visual appeal, it also uncovers pink as the colour that gen z respondents feel lifts their spirits the most.



Karen Haller, a renowned colour psychology expert and author, explains this phenomenon, “Colour has the power to influence how we feel and behave, often without us even realising. We can feel like we’re wrapped in a hug and emotionally supported with the softer pinks or to speak out and show up with the bolder pinks. It’s this ability to span such a range of responses that makes pink such a powerful colour in shaping how we feel in a space.”



Understanding the feel-good power of pink, 7UP is launching its ‘Pink Refresh Window’ around the UK this August. These playful pink murals and pop-up sampling windows will appear in London, Liverpool, and Manchester and act as beacons of fizz and fun, offering complimentary, irresistibly refreshing 7UP Pink Lemonade and exclusive merchandise, while stocks last. The 7UP Pink Refresh Windows are here to help people feel ‘fresher with pink’!



Come along to your nearest window at:



London : 7th and 8th August – Kachette, 347 Old St, London EC1V 9LP



: 7th and 8th August – Kachette, 347 Old St, London EC1V 9LP Liverpool : 15th and 16th August – Liverpool One, College Lane



: 15th and 16th August – Liverpool One, College Lane Manchester: 21st and 22nd August – at Spinningfields, Rose Street, Manchester M3 3AP



Karina Carrico, 7UP marketing lead at 7UP adds, “At 7UP, we’ve always stood for crisp refreshment and uplifting moments. With 7UP Pink Lemonade, we’re fostering a new approach to bring bold flavour and bright colour into everyday life. Our 7UP Pink Refresh Windows embody the brand’s spirit - delivering not just refreshment, but a burst of delicious flavour that turns the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

