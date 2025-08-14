



Continuing the brand’s mission to uncover cinematic hidden gems, ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ will be coming to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF®) to spotlight emerging talent within film.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, the world’s most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey, announces a multi-year global partnership with TIFF, becoming the Official Whiskey of the Festival for 2025 and 2026. The two-year collaboration builds on the success of the launch of ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ with Andrew Scott at SXSW Film & TV Festival® earlier this year, which shines a light on films and filmmakers that deserve to be discovered.

‘Redbreast Unhidden,’ part of Redbreast’s global ‘Quite the Find’ campaign, aims to help audiences across the globe unearth hidden gems and celebrate original storytelling, mirroring the uncovering of exceptional treasures in whiskey, much like Redbreast. This latest partnership with TIFF underscores the brand's commitment to championing emerging talent and authentic voices. This will be brought to life through the 'Redbreast Unhidden Gems' selection, a curated list of 7-10 films developed in collaboration with TIFF’s programming team to spotlight cinematic masterpieces that might otherwise go undiscovered.

Throughout the festival, which runs from September 4-14, 2025, Redbreast will host a series of high-profile activations designed to engage filmmakers, industry leaders, and festival-goers.

Further activations at TIFF include:

TIFF’s Red Carpet Suite: This year, TIFF’s most exclusive hospitality space, the Red Carpet Suite, will be presented by Redbreast Irish Whiskey at Roy Thomson Hall. VIP guests will enjoy a luxurious pre-film experience with bespoke cocktails and inspired culinary delights in an elegant space designed to toast the art of film.

TIFF Opening Night Party: Guests at this highly anticipated industry event will be treated to an immersive speakeasy experience, featuring premium whiskey cocktails and tastings.

Redbreast Fan Experiences & Tastings Redbreast is teaming up with acclaimed restaurant ALO to present a premium culinary pairing series, with seatings available throughout September. The brand has also partnered with popular TIFF-adjacent hotspots to offer limited-edition, film-inspired cocktail menus for a city-wide celebration.

Redbreast Tastings and Contesting Throughout August, consumers can discover Redbreast at select LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) locations with elevated in-store tastings. These activations will also provide an opportunity for shoppers to enter for a chance to win a VIP Redbreast TIFF experience.

"As the world’s most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey, Redbreast is built on a legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and complexity," said Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, maker of Redbreast Irish Whiskey."It is this dedication to character and quality that we champion through our creative partnerships. After the fantastic launch of ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ with our brand ambassador Andrew Scott at SXSW 2025, we are delighted to be bringing the platform to TIFF. Together, we will continue to explore the rich narratives and authentic craft that define both exceptional filmmaking and extraordinary Irish whiskey."

The full Redbreast Unhidden Gems List includes:

Copper by Nicolás Pereda

Dinner With Friends by Sasha Leigh Henry

Julian by Cato Kusters

Levers by Rhayne Vermette

The Tale of Silyan by Tamara Kotevska

Under the Same Sun by Ulises Porra



