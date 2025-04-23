EDITION
Sparks Productions
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
http://www.sparksproductions.com
andy@sparksproductions.com
416.862.2000
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Director Torstein Bjørklund Joins Sparks for Representation in Canada
09/07/2025
Sparks Signs Lanre Danmola for Canadian Representation
26/06/2025
Mikko Lehtinen Teams Up with Sparks for Canadian Representation
06/02/2025
Director Paul Santana Re-joins Sparks Productions
17/10/2024
Sparks Productions Welcomes Sheldon Candis to Canada
15/01/2024
Canada’s Directors: A Look at the Country’s Best and Brightest Rising Talent
13/10/2022
Sparks Productions Welcomes Director Sasie Sealy
07/07/2022
High Five: Canada
10/03/2022
Director Lana Maclin Highlights the Consequences of Hiring the 'Fake it ‘Til You Make it' Guy
28/01/2022
Director and Photographer Chris Buck Teams with Sparks
08/07/2021
Uber Eats' Comedic New Spot Mocks Lockdown Life with Relatable Domestic Scenarios
25/02/2021
Director and Cameraman Edward Pond Joins Sparks Productions
05/02/2021
