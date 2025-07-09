senckađ
Director Torstein Bjørklund Joins Sparks for Representation in Canada

09/07/2025
With a reputation for wrapping clear messaging in a charming layer of comedy, the director is known for the HBO hit comedy 'Basic Bitch', which set a new Norwegian subscription record when it first aired

Sparks has welcomed Norwegian director Torstein Bjørklund for representation in Canada.

Torstein's career began as an actor but he soon found his true calling on the other side of the camera as a director. Torstein's approach to advertising has a refreshing sense of clear messaging often wrapped in a charming layer of comedy.

In addition to his commercial work, Torstein is an accomplished director of fiction. His debut TV series, the HBO hit comedy 'Basic Bitch' set a new Norwegian subscription record when it first aired.

Sparks EP Andy Crosbie says, "We look forward to sharing Torstein's work with the Canadian advertising community. As they say in Norway: dette blir gøy! [this will be fun!]"

Check out Torstein's reel here.

