Sparks Signs Lanre Danmola for Canadian Representation

26/06/2025
The surrealist filmmaker joins Sparks, bringing his bold visual style and voice to the experimental agency as well as Canada’s commercial and music video scene

Sparks has partnered with director Lanre Danmola for representation in Canada.

Lanre is a Brooklyn-based, Nigerian-American commercial and music video director, notably recognised as a top 30 director in SHOOT Magazine's 2024 New Director Showcase.

His surrealist style offers viewers an escape from life’s constraints, inviting them on a visual journey full of bold colours, unique perspectives and clever effects.

Lanre's filmmaking journey began in 2020 as a pandemic hobby, when he cashed in his stimulus check for his first camera. The Duke University engineering graduate soon took the leap into the freelance arena after a year of filming music videos for local artists and ads for local brands.

In three short years, Lanre has directed ads for global brands including Meta, McDonald’s and has designed and executed ad campaigns for such brands through the leading creative agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Independently, Lanre has produced and directed several music videos peaking at #1 on the YouTube trending video charts with over 100 Million views.

Check out Lanre Danmola's reel here.

