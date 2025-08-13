Director Duo KRONCK Joins Sparks

Hamburg-based directing duo KRONCK has joined the Sparks Productions roster for exclusive representation in Canada.

Jessica Benzing and Maximilian Gerlach teamed up in their university days, bonding over a shared desire to make bold films that buck trends and stand out amidst a sea of bland, uninspiring content. Thus, KRONCK was born with a fierce mission: “FIGHTING AGAINST MEDIOCRITY”, and they’ve been enthusiastically doing precisely that since 2010, picking up a truckload of accolades and prestigious awards along the way.

With their youthful, dynamic style KRONCK continue to push the envelope with playful camerawork, music-driven pacing, and a slightly absurd mixed-media aesthetic. Jessi, with her background in choreography, masterminds perfectly synced rhythmic performances, engaging in a sort of dance with on-set talent to bring out authentic and emotive performances. Meanwhile, Max sets the stage with a flourish of visual possibilities as he nerds out on the technical intricacies of a shot.

So it’s no surprise that this husband and wife team has been asked to direct for big brands like McDonald’s, LinkedIn, Allianz, and OBI. And it was a no-brainer for the team at Sparks, who upon viewing KRONCK’s reel decided they simply must reach out. Andy Crosbie, Executive Producer says “When I first saw their work, I was struck by how inspired and exceptional it was… highly unique, and in a class of its own.”

Now that Sparks and KRONCK have officially joined forces, the fun begins as they show agencies what KRONCK can bring to Canada!