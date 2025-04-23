EDITION
Revolver
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
https://revolver.ws
mail@revolver.ws
+61 2 9363 2122
Marketers Shouldn’t Be “In The Business Of Putting You Out Of Business”
04/08/2025
Football Fan Shows Devotion, Man Shaves Partner's Head in Insurer TAL's Gutsy Brand Platform
04/08/2025
Work of the Week: 01/08/25
02/08/2025
Andrew Howie, Michael Ritchie, and Barbara Humphries On Why “More Interesting Work is More Effective”
01/08/2025
Steve Rogers Stages Satirical Musical For Coinbase, Challenging UK's Financial System
01/08/2025
Howie, Ritchie, Humphries to Dissect Nailing Excellence, Effectiveness, Efficiency
28/07/2025
LBB AUNZ and Revolver Partner to Host Sydney's Inaugural The Monthly Cut Showcase
16/07/2025
Work of the Week: 11/07/25
11/07/2025
Revolver’s Palme d’Or Is a Win for “Every Director In our Company”
24/06/2025
Revolver Wins 2025 Palme d’Or in Australian First
23/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Entertainment, Gaming, Music, Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft
18/06/2025
Telstra Secures Cannes Grand Prix on Golden Night
18/06/2025
