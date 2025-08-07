Les Mills Launches Global Yoga Campaign Created by Kiwi Agency Motion Sickness

Les Mills has launched a yoga series with the global identity, messaging, and the campaign led by Kiwi agency Motion Sickness.

The new four-part yoga series is built for the mind and body, inspired by today’s wellness trends, where people train for how they want to feel, not just how they want to look.

The identity, messaging, and campaign — developed in collaboration with Motion Sickness — taps into today’s cultural shift, where younger generations are rejecting outdated fitness ideals and redefining wellness on their own terms. They’re meditating more, drinking less, and seeking mind-body practices that go beyond aesthetics, and beyond their body. The LES MILLS YOGA series meets both the physical and mental needs of modern exercisers.

'Higher State', as a concept, tells a clear, compelling story of emotional and mental transformation through mindful movement.

The classes aren't just a display of yoga moves, they curate how you'll feel. They move you into a higher state. The film element of the campaign, created in collaboration with Revolver and Glue Society directing collective, brings that transformation to life with striking visual storytelling that mirrors the journey into your higher state.

At its core, the brief is an acquisition play for club owners that can also serve as a launch to consumers. Within this concept, each LES MILLS YOGA class is positioned to unlock a unique state of being: Yin for restoration, Hatha for alignment, Vinyasa for strength, and BREATH -- an innovative class built for mental clarity and breath control.

“With LES MILLS YOGA, we wanted to offer something truly different -- a program grounded in how the practice makes you feel: calm, centered, and renewed," said Gemma Jelicich, senior global brand manager, Les Mills International.

"It was about bringing it back to what matters, something authentic, accessible, and distinctly Les Mills. Our collaboration with Motion Sickness was about cutting through the noise, a chance to stand out in the mind–body space with something that feels genuinely new. Ultimately, it was about positioning yoga as welcoming and inclusive for clubs, instructors, and members alike. This really is yoga for everybody.”

The creative platform, 'Reach Your Higher State', invites members and clubs into a more grounded and relevant vision of yoga. One that swaps performance for purpose. The aim here is to make yoga not only more accessible but also more relevant.

“We recognised that clubs have different needs and preferences, so every element of the creative was designed with intention," said design manager at Les Mills, Bella Harvey.

"Strategically, we created a product marketing campaign that balances inspiration and intrigue with authenticity, combining aspirational visuals with grounded content that reflects the true experience of the class. Ultimately, our goal was to make LES MILLS YOGA feel fresh, exciting and distinctive.”

The campaign will be going live worldwide within business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and trade channels. Les Mills International and Motion Sickness will be building on the 'Higher State' platform over the coming months.