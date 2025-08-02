Work of the Week: 01/08/25

Coinbase – Human Nature





Chosen by Laura Swinton Gupta, editor in chief



Coinbase is by no means the first brand to join forces with legendary animation house Aardman to create a 'Creature Comforts' ad campaign. Its floppy-mouthed plasticine animals, voiced by members of the public, have turned up for brands like Heat Electric and the BBC over the decades. But it has, to date, been a very British affair. So kudos to Coinbase’s inhouse creative agency for spotting the opportunity to take them over the Atlantic, for a whole new audience to fall in love with.



In this series of ads, some iguanas, sea lions, bears and birds discuss financial topics with warmth, spontaneity, and, dare I say it, humanity. These ads are painstakingly crafted, with perfect moments sifted out from 36 hours of interview footage and brought to life with that tactile stop-motion animation. AI could never.







Vattenfall – Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks

Read more.



Chosen by Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas



Whether by design or sheer coincidence, the timing of this Vattenfall campaign is noteworthy. Just as president Trump once again voiced his dislike for windfarms, specifically those visible from his Turnberry and Menie golf courses in Scotland, the European energy provider launched a campaign with Samuel L. Jackson passionately praising 'motherfucking windfarms'.



Created by Nord DDB, the campaign focuses on the potential role wind turbines could play in food production. Specifically, it promotes a new seaweed snack made with seaweed harvested from one of its Danish offshore wind farms. It remains to be seen how much potential this has – they're currently not intended for sale, and the limited amount produced will be shared with Vattenfall friends and employees. But, as an awareness campaign, it's hard not to enjoy the pleasing randomness of Samuel L. Jackson on a windswept European coastline, binoculars in hand, swearing in admiration at a form of energy production.







Nike – IIOME

Read more.



Chosen by Paul Monan, head of creative excellence



No sooner had Chloe Kelly's tournament-winning penalty hit the back of the net, Nike dropped a short online film paying tribute to the UEFA Women's Euros 2025-winning Lionesses.



The English Football Association and Nike are long-term partners, with the sportswear giant designing and supplying the kits and apparel for all 24 England teams. And this film builds on the brand's original 'HOME' messaging, which followed the Lionesses' home tournament triumph in 2022.



The film, directed by Biscuit Filmworks' Ben Strebel, captures the process in which the 'H' of HOME is transformed into the Roman numeral 'II'. It's a nice nod to their second victory – and the start of a wider roll out of assets, including a branded plane and commercially available t-shirts – as well as an immediate, reactive response to an unprecedented achievement: the first time a senior England side has won a trophy on foreign soil. It's coming home, again.







Spotify – Read Like You Listen

Read more.



Chosen by Aysun, Germany reporter



I have spent years sitting in a room with my sister, listening to our favourite audiobooks together. As a generous trendsetter, I am happy that Spotify finally got the message and created an ad campaign out of it.



Jokes aside, I love this campaign because it is one for the audiobook geeks and lovers. At the same time, it educates Spotify users who might not have known about the available audiobooks on the platform.



The campaign highlights the value of listening to stories alone and with other people. Charmingly, it uses situations that you would usually associate with music, and puts a bookish spin on them. With gorgeous and hip out-of-home designs, incredibly sharp copy, and funny videos, this just hits the mark for me. When 'Steven King just dropped a 14-hour banger', we should all listen.







Samsung – Samsung Not Same Same

Read more.



Chosen by Zara Naseer, EMEA reporter



What are you holding on to? For the actors in this ad, it’s the hand of a straight-faced grown man and his many clones. At work, a restaurant, even in bed or in the bath, they keep him close by, giving his fingers the occasional loving stroke. Freaky.



It’s a delightfully awkward route that Samsung, Tribal Aotearoa, and FINCH have gone down to poke fun at gen z’s mainstream phone choices (despite their alleged desire to resist conformity). Thirty seconds of weirdness, timed to a quirky track, that piques your curiosity for the final reveal. Not too long, not too short. No overexplaining. And a final line of silly copy that got a giggle out of me: ‘Samsung not same same’.



I’m also a fan of the social assets – unnerving close ups of non-Samsung-phone man that carry over the hero film’s odd sense of humour. My only note: I’d have loved for him to be donning a black turtleneck instead.







IKEA – Sleep Talk Reviews

Read more.



Chosen by Sunna Coleman, Asia reporter



What better way to show off how comfortable and sleep-inducing a mattress is than getting proof of sleep talking? With slightly incomprehensible mumbling being one of the signs of a deeper sleep, IKEA and Rethink invited real sleep talkers to test out its mattresses at one of its Canadian stores, surrounded by hidden cameras and microphones to capture over 90 hours of live sleep talking product review footage.



The result? An amusing collection of fun and silly reviews from "I want to forgive the dolphin," to "Kuhheer harder. Party of five." And one that probably sums up the cosy feeling best, "Huhhhshtay. That's nice."







New York Blood Center Enterprises - Date Those Who Donate

Read more.



Chosen by Zhenya Tsenzharyk, UK editor



We've all got our dating red flags, right? Mine is being rude to service staff. But this week, New York Blood Center (NYBCe), with help from BBH USA, wants us to consider another potential one: not wanting to donate blood.



The wry 'Date Those Who Donate' campaign and film lists humorous excuses people make to get out of donating blood, like 'I only bleed for my podcast', and 'It's not my love language'. The film is as much about the good cause as it is about what it represents – a potential partner who's generous of spirit and cares about others. The idea feels fresh and culturally attuned. I'm convinced that those who donate blood are green flag hotties worth dating.







Nedbank – Travel Insurance

Read more.



Chosen by Ben Conway, Americas reporter



This campaign lets the criminals do the talking – and who better to make the case for travel insurance than pickpockets and muggers themselves? Joe Public’s latest work for the financial services provider turns expectations on their head, and presents the people who pose a threat to your belongings on holiday as hardworking professionals. The mockumentary starring a French ‘crime boss’ is a standout, with a wonderfully wry sense of humour that nicely conjures a world and character as the reveal slowly unravels.







TD – Fractional Window Shopping

Read more.



Chosen by Jordan Won Neufeldt, Canada reporter



TD and Ogilvy Canada’s push to inform consumers about the bank’s TD Direct Investing offering has been an interesting thing to watch across the past year. While the pair have successfully managed to spread the word about partial share trading, continuing to advertise the ability to buy small shares of major brands can be a tricky task when legally, showcasing said brands via advertising isn’t permissible.



To get around this, across the past few days, the two installed a number of miniature out-of-home installations in major Canadian cities, each with a little cutout window. Placed in front of the establishments of various large companies – the type one might feasibly invest in – it proved the perfect way to inform consumers about potential share purchase opportunities, and further communicate the benefits of TD’s offerings to the Canadian public, all without breaking any rules. Talk about clever and efficient!







Škoda – Artistic Expressions

Read more.



Chosen by Alex Reeves, managing editor, EMEA



There’s some sort of fundamental human impulse to draw penises. The world over, people are compelled to daub public surfaces with impressions of genetalia. And this urge drives many to deface the course of the Tour de France yearly. So much so, in fact, that the race has to employ a team to go ahead of the cycling race, covering up the penis drawings.



To promote the women’s race – The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift – official partner Škoda worked with FCB London, Global Street Art, and a pair of artists to put these obscenities to good use, transforming the public members into street art that can garner attention for and build excitement around the women’s race, which begins the day after the men’s race finishes.



The original subject of these drawings is obvious enough to still provoke an immature snigger from all but the most po-faced, and working with commentators, FCB was able to find natural moments to draw more attention to the women’s race. Respect to Škoda for signing off on such a cheeky idea, and particularly for keeping its brand low enough in the mix so that it doesn’t feel overly corporate.







Coinbase - Everything Is Fine

Read more.



Chosen by Abi Lightfoot, Americas reporter



Who said crypto has to be boring? Coinbase makes its second appearance in this week’s roundup, this time with a campaign that is perfectly suited to a uniquely British audience. At the heart of the campaign is a dazzling musical theatre-inspired spot that wouldn’t look out of place in ‘Billy Elliot’ or ‘Blood Brothers’.



It’s just brilliant and works on so many levels beyond the impeccable singing, choreography and overall production value, because underneath the staging, it exposes some raw truths about Britain’s current financial climate. So, instead of accepting price rises, job losses and generally poor financial conditions that people are living in, just as the stars of ‘Everything Is Fine’ the musical do, Coinbase is telling the British public to break the endless monotony of saying “everything is fine”, and look to solutions such as Crypto to bring about real, systematic change.



It’s funny, familiar, and I love how the film really commits to setting the scene, paying attention to every last detail. Congrats to Mother, Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver and director Steve Rogers for pulling it off.



An added mention has to go to the out-of-home component of the campaign, which landed on London’s underground this week. The billboards pack a punch by delivering striking financial facts within just three words, ‘Everything Is Fine’. (Although we all know that really - it isn’t).







Doritos - A Spicy But Not Too Spicy Plumber

Read more.



Chosen by Tará McKerr, Americas reporter



In Doritos’ new Golden Sriracha campaign, 'White Lotus' star Walton Goggins plays an unruffled plumber in a kitschy short film, coaxed by a glammed-up bombshell, a thirsty roommate, a seductive cougar, and a wet kitty. He only wants to fix a leak, but the innuendo-laden script teases 'hot-ish' without crossing the line.



A collaboration between PepsiCo Foods US, creative agency Rethink NY and SMUGGLER director Björn Rühmann, the gen z-friendly ‘swicy’ concept aims to “poke the bear and make it laugh”, mirroring the chip’s layered, sweet, and not too spicy flavour. Much like a bag of Doritos, this spot will leave you wanting more. Luckily the work will also splash across digital, social, and billboards.

Delivereasy - Fucking Bananas

​​Read more.

​Chosen by Tom Loudon, AUNZ reporter

New Zealand food delivery service Delivereasy has taken an unconventional approach to promote its grocery delivery expansion -- creating an entire sub-brand, "Fucking Bananas".

The idea comes from the insight that bananas are Kiwis' most frequently forgotten shopping item. The provocative campaign, developed by Colenso BBDO, includes custom merchandise and bold OOH placements carrying the expletive-laden branding.

The campaign continues Colenso's streak of attention-grabbing work for the delivery service, including recent radio ads highlighting "terrible things found outside" to promote home delivery benefits. Merchandise featuring the banana branding has been rolled out alongside OOH placements across New Zealand.

This campaign demonstrates how to make functional messaging unforgettable through audacious creative execution. By elevating a mundane insight to an entire brand persona, Colenso transforms grocery delivery from utility to cultural conversation. The unapologetic language cuts through New Zealand's advertising landscape, while the merch strategy extends reach organically.

RSPCA WA - This Is Love

Read more.





Chosen by Tess Connery-Britten, news and features editor AUNZ

In its first brand campaign since the ‘Animal Walk’ ad of the late 80s, RSPCA WA is showing Australians a side of animal welfare they rarely see – the hard side. From KWP+Partners, the ‘This is Love’ campaign, spotlights that hard, unglamorous work of rescue, care and protection. Whilst cuddles, treats, and toys are important, they aren't the only things that go into caring for an animal, after all. Despite coming from a totally different perspective to 'Animal Walk,' 'This Is Love' is still full of the same heart that made the previous campaign such an iconic campaign in Australia.