Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and Telstra Dominate at AWARD Awards: Agency, Creative Leader, Marketing Team, CMO of the Year

​Bear Meets Eagle On Fire has been named Agency of the Year at the 46th AWARD Awards. The accolade was the result of a run of Telstra work that also led the agency’s founder and CCO Micah Walker to be chosen as Creative Leader of the Year, Brent Smart as CMO of the Year, and the telco as Marketing Team of the Year.

The Grand Award went to New Zealand indie Motion Sickness and prodco FINCH for ‘Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes’, which also won four Golds. DDB took home the honour of Agency Network of the Year, and FINCH became Production Company of the Year.

Bear won eight Golds across four campaigns at the ceremony, which closed out This Way Up, AWARD’s annual creative festival in Sydney.

The wins came across multiple categories, for four different pieces of Telstra work, including: ‘Wherever Your Business Goes’ for Art Direction; ‘Better on a Better Mobile Network’ for Art Direction, Copywriting, and Film Advertising; ‘Wherever We Go’ for Graphic Design; and ‘Silent Films’, for Film and Entertainment.

The Agency of the Year runner-up was shared between DDB Aotearoa and Special.

DDB was named Agency Network of the Year for nine Golds; six from New Zealand and three for Australia: ‘Certified Toasters’ for Retail, Integrated Marketing, Business Transformation, and New Media; ‘The Forbidden Flagmoji’ for Creative Expression; ‘The University of Dyslexic Thinking’ for Creative Strategy; ‘RooBadge’ for Radio and Audio; and ‘Worst Children’s Library’ for Events and Stunts, and PR.

With the most credits on entries across the show, FINCH also pipped Bear’s production partner, Revolver, for Production Company of the Year, but Revolver director Steve Rogers won Individual Director of the Year.

Revolver won four Golds of its own, while the other big winners were VML Australia, Special Australia, Wolf BKK, and It’s Friday, all with two Golds. Supermassive, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Australia, and Sonar Music all also won Gold.

The Best B2B Campaign was awarded to Supermassive and FINCH for ‘36 Months’.

Jury president and Uncommon founder Nils Leonard said, “Sometimes the best work does exactly what it shouldn't. This work isn't trying to fit into algorithms; it slices through them, using brash and childlike patter to make an important and grown-up point. The best work does more than answer a brief but becomes a reference point for a time; this stuff has that energy. Irreverent. Unignorable. Important.”

AWARD chair Mandie van der Merwe congratulated the winners, which were announced at a ceremony held at Doltone House in Sydney’s Pyrmont.

“You’ve earned serious bragging rights across APAC and probably given your creative rivals a few wounds to lick,” she said.

“Your work didn’t just stand out; it made us lean in, moved us, and inspired action. A huge shout-out to our Special Awards winners as well. You’re at the pointy end of creativity, setting the benchmark for the work AWARD champions and celebrations in this part of the world.

More than 300 awards were won across the evening, with 19 different campaigns accounting for 36 Golds. Earlier in the night, JOY’s Mathilda Grinling was named AWARD School’s national top student for 2025.





The full list of Special Award Winners:

Individual Agency Of The Year

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Winner

Special and DDB Group Aotearoa, (Equal) 2nd

Motion Sickness, 4th

VML Sydney, 5th



Agency Network Of The Year - Sponsored By Outdoor Media Association

DDB, Winner

TBWA, 2nd

Clemenger BBDO, 3rd

Special Group, 4th

VML, 5th



Production Company Of The Year

FINCH, Winner

Revolver, 2nd

Scoundrel, 3rd

The Sweetshop, 4th

EXIT, 5th



Music And Sound Company Of The Year

Rumble Studios, Winner



Grand Award

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, Motion Sickness & FINCH, Winner



Best B2B Campaign - Sponsored By LinkedIn

36 Months, Supermassive & FINCH, Winner

Wherever Your Business Goes, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, +61, and Revolver, Highly Commended



Creative Leader Or Leadership Team Of The Year

Micah Walker, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Winner

Sam Stuchbury, Motion Sickness, Highly Commended



Creative Director Or Team Of The Year

Ian Williamson, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Winner



Individual Creative Or Team Of The Year

Will Winter-Irving and Joe Ranallo, Special Australia, Winner

Gaetano Perry and Tim Thach, FCB Aotearoa, Highly Commended



Emerging Creative Or Team Of The Year

Charlie Dejean and Andrew Bao ,VML, Winner



Individual Director Of The Year

Steve Rogers, Revolver, Winner

Tim Bullock ,Scoundrel, 2nd

Kyra Bartley, FINCH, 3rd



Emerging Director Of The Year

Connor Pritchard, Good Oil Films, Winner

Arundati Thandur, FINCH, Highly Commended



Indigenous Creative Talent

Jordan Watton ,Freelance, Winner

Kevin Wilson, Nani Creative, Highly Commended



Marketing Team And CMO Of The Year - Sponsored By Meta

Telstra, Winner

Samsung, 2nd

The New Zealand Herpes Foundation, 3rd

1001 Optometry and Goodman Fielder, (Equal) 4th



Agency Producer Of The Year - Sponsored By TalentPay

Emma Wright, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Winner



Photographer Of The Year

Simon Harsent, The Pool Collective, Winner

Sarah Adamson, Photoplay Photography, Highly Commended





The full list of Gold winners:

Public Affairs Campaign

36 Months, 36 Months, Supermassive

Film Art Direction, Campaign

Better on a Better Mobile Network, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Best use of Copywriting, Campaign

Better on a Better Mobile Network, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Campaign

Better on a Better Mobile Network, Telstra, Revolver

TV Commercial Campaigns

Better on a Better Mobile Network, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Retail

Certified Toasters, Goodman Fielder New Zealand, DDB Group Aotearoa

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign

Certified Toasters, Goodman Fielder New Zealand, DDB Group Aotearoa

Business Transformation

Certified Toasters, Goodman Fielder New Zealand, DDB Group Aotearoa

Use of New Media

Certified Toasters, Goodman Fielder New Zealand, DDB Group Aotearoa

TV and Cinema Commercials

Considering What?, Channel 4, Revolver

Tactical

Hey Drake, This Yours?, Sydney Water, It's Friday

Use of Talent and Influencers

Hey Drake, This Yours?, Sydney Water, It's Friday

Excellence in Audio

Hospitals United For Sick Kids - Blip: Lightyears From Home, Hospitals United For Sick Kids, Sonar Music

Best Use of Paid Talent and Influencers

Made For Down Under, Bonds, Special Australia

Disease Awareness

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, The New Zealand Herpes Foundation, Motion Sickness

Branded Content and Entertainment, Campaign

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, The New Zealand Herpes Foundation, Motion Sickness

Integrated Campaign

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, The New Zealand Herpes Foundation, Motion Sickness

PR & Promotion

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, The New Zealand Herpes Foundation, Motion Sickness

Sound Design

Rick’s Rescue, Apple, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab Australia

Cinema Only Campaigns

Silent Films, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Cinema Commercials Up to 60 Seconds

Silent Films - Four Legged Friend, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Cinema Commercials Up to 60 Seconds

Silent Films - Magnetic Boy, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Creative Expression

The Forbidden Flagmoji, Solid Lines, DDB Group Australia

Posters, Campaign

The Hidden Eye Test, 1001 Optometry, VML Australia

Use of Print, Press & Outdoor

The Hidden Eye Test, 1001 Optometry, VML Australia

TV and Cinema Commercials

The Shoemaker, Telstra, Revolver

Creative Strategy

The University of Dyslexic Thinking, Made By Dyslexia, DDB Group Australia

Fiction Film 5-30 mins, Individual

Uncle KFC's Rice Bowl, KFC Thailand, Wolf BKK

Social Videos, Individual

Uncle KFC’s Rice Bowl, KFC Thailand, Wolf BKK

Innovative Use of Radio & Audio

Volkswagen RooBadge, Volkswagen Australia, DDB Group Australia

Posters

Wherever We Go, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Film Art Direction, Individual

Wherever Your Business Goes, Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Best Use of Events and Stunts

Worst Children's Library, Samsung Electronics New Zealand, DDB Group Aotearoa