LBB AUNZ and Revolver Partner to Host Sydney's Inaugural The Monthly Cut Showcase

LBB AUNZ is bringing The Monthly Cut showcase to Sydney, with an intimate inaugural event to be held at Revolver, hot on the heels of its Palme d’Or win at Cannes.

With the third reel -- featuring the world’s best work from June -- about to launch, LBB and Revolver will host the exclusive screening on July 31st.

The Monthly Cut is a new editorial series from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards -- a curated monthly showcase spotlighting the most creative, strategic, and beautifully-crafted work from around the world.

Every edition of The Monthly Cut is curated by a global creative council of heavyweight leaders, alongside LBB’s editorial and creative excellence leads. The inaugural creative council includes the likes of Chris Beresford-Hill, Susan Credle, and Islam ElDessouky.

Brent Smart, Will Alexander, Psembi Kinstan, Micah Walker, Pip Smart, and now-Londoner Tara Ford represented AUNZ on the council this quarter.

The new creative excellence initiative launched this year with screenings in London and Dublin, and each month, the reel is made available to download for all LBB Standard and Premium members.

“Having seen the fun our overseas team has had hosting screenings of genuinely world-class work, we can’t wait to bring The Monthly Cut event series down under,” said LBB’s news and features editor, Tess Connery-Britten, who has planned the inaugural Sydney event in partnership with Revolver.

“Identifying and celebrating the best work globally is something LBB is uniquely positioned to do, and to host the first, exclusive edition alongside Palme d’Or winners Revolver is extra special.”

Michael Ritchie, managing director of Revolver, said, "We are thrilled to be hosting the inaugural Monthly Cut screening with Little Black Book, where we will welcome some of our industry’s top minds to have a drink, a chat, a watch, a listen and ask the important questions."



As LBB founder and CEO Matt Cooper wrote upon its launch, The Monthly Cut creates a year-round conversation about world-class creativity; provides an opportunity to people to gather and watch work; and allows marketers, agencies, and production companies alike to submit and test work with a world-class council, all of whom judge the world’s biggest award shows throughout the year.