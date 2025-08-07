senckađ
Emma Robbins, Letizia Bozzolini, Jon Austin Pick AUNZ’s July Work of the Month

07/08/2025
In partnership with AWARD, the three creative leaders and LBB’s Tom Loudon pick their favourite July work from Mother, Sunday Gravy, Colenso, and Leo Australia

From fever-dreams, a crypto-musical, a fake brand, and a doomed fuzzball; In partnership with AWARD, here is LBB AUNZ’s July Work of the Month, chosen by Emma Robbins, Letizia Bozzolini, Jon Austin, and Tom Loudon.


Sunday Gravy and DiDi: ‘Yes, I DiDi

Emma Robbins, chief creative officer at M+C Saatchi Melbourne

David Lynch, Warren Ellis, and Stephen King walk into a bar… This is WTF in the best way.

From Nudgy to bonnet slides, kangaroos jackhammering to natural childbirth on the dancefloor -- this is proof of how bravery is the biggest form of entertain-ery.

Makes me want to go out, and stay out.


Mother and Coinbase: ‘Everything is Fine

Letizia Bozzolini, creative director at Howatson+Company

An ad that gives you a cry or a laugh is rare. But this one gives you both at the same time: a craugh.

This spot is so very British, dry wit and quiet(ish) resilience, but it was made by Australian creatives and shot by an Aussie director, which makes it even better in my biased opinion.

The sarcasm holds strong right through to the final line, leaving the audience to fill in the blanks.


Colenso and Delivereasy: ‘Fucking Bananas

Jon Austin, co-founder of Supermassive

What better way of announcing Delivereasy’s foray into grocery delivery than by focusing on NZ’s most forgotten supermarket item. Fucking bananas.

And what more Colenso way of doing it than by making a new brand of bananas cool enough to warrant its own line of merch, and promising to deliver them in under 30 minutes.

I never thought I’d be desperate to get my hands on a banana hoodie, but here we are.

That really is fucking bananas.

My god, I love those talented rats on College Hill.


Leo Australia and Bingle: ‘No Fluffy Bits

Tom Loudon, AUNZ reporter at LBB

The insurance sector isn’t exactly renowned for its humour, but Bingle’s latest campaign by Leo Australia did raise a smile. ‘No Fluffy Bits’ is a clever, witty take on what distinguishes Bingle in a competitive insurance market, and the strapline perfectly captures the brand’s straightforward promise.

Fluffy -- the wide-eyed, fuzzy mascot representing needless extras -- meets its end in a series of simple yet slightly dark animations. It’s a delicate tonal balance, but the team at Leo nails it, blending humour with the brand’s core message.

