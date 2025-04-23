EDITION
Leo New York
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
http://www.publicisna.com/
jamie.rosen@publicisna.com
(212) 474-5000
The New Walmart Is Hiding in Plain Sight
09/06/2025
Jim Curtis Joins LePub New York City as Chief Creative Officer
27/03/2025
Jenna Fischer Joins Publicis' Working with Cancer to Encourage Screenings
03/02/2025
Walmart Reunites Gilmore Girls’ Luke and Lorelai for Holiday Campaign
05/12/2024
Publicis New York Hires Nikki Maizel as President
08/10/2024
Publicis Creative US Hires New Chief Strategy Officers to Bolster Strategy Offering
23/07/2024
Renato Fernandez Joins Publicis Creative as US Chief Creative Officer
05/06/2024
Publicis New York Names Joe Mongognia Chief Creative Officer
03/04/2024
Optimum Focusses on Local Communities with New Campaign
02/04/2024
Optimum Selects Publicis O1 as Agency of Record
01/03/2024
Susie Nam Joins Publicis Groupe as CEO of US Creative
04/12/2023
Mean Girls Cast Reunites for Walmart's Black Friday Campaign
01/11/2023
