The New Walmart Is Hiding in Plain Sight

​Walmart has been steadily evolving, cementing itself as a brand that embraces innovation and modernity. Building on the momentum of its brand refresh in January, Walmart has taken things a step further—reintroducing itself to those who may not be in the know.

With its new campaign, 'Walmart. Who Knew?' the brand is challenging what customers think they know about one of America's most recognisable retailers, highlighting a modern Walmart—full of unexpected offerings and experiences—that’s been hiding in plain sight.

While 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart, most aren't aware of the retailer's extensive evolution. This campaign flips brand familiarity on its head, inviting consumers to rediscover Walmart through surprising revelations about its modern capabilities:

Express Delivery to your door in as little as one hour

An expanded marketplace with more than half a billion items available online and in our app

Enhanced Walmart+ membership benefits that offer free delivery on much more than just groceries

The campaign features actors Walton Goggins and Stephanie Beatriz as knowledgeable guides who reveal these surprising Walmart innovations to viewers. To punctuate these moments of discovery, the spots are set to iconic tracks—The Who's 'Who Are You?' and Ricardo Arjona's 'Quien Diría'—creating an unmistakable sonic identity that reinforces the central 'Walmart. Who Knew?'' question.

