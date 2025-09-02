Quest Nutrition Explores Inner Battle of Cravings in ‘Succumb to Your Instincts’

Quest Nutrition by SG1, a bespoke unit within Publicis Groupe, creatively led by Leo New York. The agency has developed 'Succumb to Your Instincts' - a 2.0 version of Quest's breakthrough 'It's Basically Cheating' campaign that takes a deeper psychological approach to the internal battle consumers face when choosing between indulgent cravings and healthy options.

'Succumb to Your Instincts' addresses a fundamental consumer truth: the constant mental negotiation between wanting something indulgent and making the healthy choice. Rather than positioning Quest as a compromise, the creative humorously encourages consumers to 'succumb' to their cravings because Quest products deliver both indulgence and nutrition.



The campaign has launched across TV/streaming, digital, social posts, influencer social content and out-of-home, with additional extensions into audio and commerce spaces. The campaign achieved some of the highest testing scores the research company has seen and notably doesn't rely on celebrity talent - instead letting the creative idea stand on its own merit. Leo New York employed an innovative production approach, using off-camera improv actors to generate authentic reactions from on-screen talent, and created enough modular content from a single shoot to fuel plenty of new content across multiple formats including 30-second, 15-second, and 6-second social spots in the future.

​Stuart Heflin, general manager at Quest, said, "This campaign captures something really authentic about how we make food decisions. Leo New York understood that we didn't need to apologize for people's cravings - we could celebrate them while showing how Quest lets you have both indulgence and best-in-class macros.”

​Joe Mongognia, chief creative officer at Leo New York, explained, "We all have that inner struggle with food choices. This campaign captures those struggles and confusion in a captivating way, while showing how Quest lets you satisfy both sides of that internal debate. The goal was to create work that was both cinematic and deeply relatable."

