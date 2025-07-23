Publicis Acquires Sports and Experiential Marketing Agency Bespoke

​Publicis has acquired Bespoke, a leading sports and experiential marketing agency in North America that helps brands drive connection across leagues, teams and sports properties through its consulting, creative services and event activation.



Bespoke will sit within Publicis Sports, a full-service sports marketing agency within Publicis Connected Media. As a leader in US sports media and sponsorships, this acquisition accelerates Publicis’s end-to-end sports marketing offering - backed by scale, expertise, data, and technology - with Bespoke’s rich capabilities, strategy, influence and relationships, enabling clients to seamlessly link their sports partnerships, media and experiential activations across channels and sports properties.



Founded in 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bespoke consults brands in design, execution, and measurement of scalable and disruptive programs that build long-lasting brand impressions and loyalty amongst fans and audiences. Bespoke will continue to be led by co-founders Mike Boykin and Greg Busch, who have deep industry relationships and a combined 65 years of experience leading activation platforms across the sports landscape. Prior to founding Bespoke, Greg and Mike spent over 15 years at Omnicom, where they successfully built out its dedicated sports marketing practice, GMR.



“We’ve spent a decade building the best brand experiences imaginable for our clients, and now we’re unlocking the next level with Publicis,” Mike said. “Together, we’ll enable better brand integrations, experiences, and optimised investments that harness the power of connected media, experiences, and sponsorships to drive clients’ growth.”



“For the past year, we have teamed up with Bespoke to deliver first class experiences and differentiated activations across major sporting events for many of our top clients,” said Jon Tuck, president of Publicis Sports. “The partnership has exceeded expectations thanks to strong cultural alignment and outstanding collaboration with our teams, with a shared client-first approach focused on driving outcomes across all of sports and media.”



Bespoke is the latest acquisition in Publicis’ growing roster of Sports and Culture-first capabilities, sitting alongside the recent acquisition of Adopt, complementary NIL (name, image, likeness) and influencer capabilities, and Publicis Sports’ Women’s Sports Connect and Players Era offerings.

