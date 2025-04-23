EDITION
Prodigious
Global Production Platform
London, UK
https://www.prodigious.com/
clare.donald@publicisgroupe.com
+44(0)20 7255 5100
News
Work
About & contact
Tinder Celebrates Real Connections with Footballer Kerstin Casparij and Ruth Brown
02/07/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals, Film, Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, and Grand Prix for Good
21/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Brand Experience & Activation, Business Transformation, Commerce, Effectiveness, Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury
20/06/2025
Peter Crouch and Ariel Take the Confusion Out of Laundry Routines
19/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Creator
19/06/2025
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
Heineken’s ‘Unlucky Charm’ Campaign Sends a Devoted Fan Anywhere but the Stadium
30/05/2025
Heineken Recreates Fans’ ‘Lucky Pub’ in Lisbon to Celebrate Superstitious Rituals
23/05/2025
Work of the Week: 16/05/25
16/05/2025
OVO Launches ‘Do Energy Differently’ to Empower Customers at Home
13/05/2025
Taco Bell Puts Brits Bravery to the Test in ‘The Nacho Chop’
17/04/2025
Saatchi & Saatchi and the Hygiene Bank Unveil Powerful Symbol of Hygiene Poverty in the UK
31/03/2025
