Tinder Celebrates Real Connections with Footballer Kerstin Casparij and Ruth Brown

Tinder has introduced its latest European brand film ‘Wherever it Takes You’, celebrating the unexpected connections that can come from one small gesture: a ‘Like’ on Tinder. The film centres on the true story of WSL footballer Kerstin Casparijand her partner Ruth Brown, who met on Tinder two years ago - and whose relationship sparked not only love, but Ruth’s growing passion for the game that already defined Kerstin’s life.



The film goes live across paid media on July 3rd as a summer of women’s football kicks off across Europe. WSL footballer Kerstin - who plays for Manchester City and the Netherlands national team - and her partner Ruth are the first UK-based couple to feature in the series, which highlights real-life narratives of talented individuals from across Europe who found a connection on Tinder. Previous films included Berlin-based duo Brutalismus 3000,and French YouTubers Charles and Melanie.



Tinder’s newest film follows the real-life journey of Kerstin and Ruth, charting the milestones of a relationship rooted in shared ambition and the beautiful game. Set against a backdrop of stadium lights and focused training sessions, the film traces Kerstin’s flourishing career and Ruth’s growing passion for the game - sparked by meeting Kerstin on Tinder two years ago. From first dates to professional contracts and championship goals, their story unfolds in snapshots of connection, rewinding back in time to their first date and the moment they matched on Tinder. As the narrative moves from present-day triumphs to early moments of discovery, it captures the unique rhythm of a relationship built through sport, support - and a ‘Like’ that changed everything.

Directed by British filmmaker Rawtape - hailing from the north of England and known for blending social realism with a modern edge - the film was shot on location in Manchester, grounding Kerstin and Ruth’s story in the very place they call home. With an instinctive understanding of what it means to pursue big dreams, rooted in the unique energy of the North, Rawtape captured the authentic everyday magic of their relationship in a way that feels both relatable and cinematic.

“This campaign has been pretty surreal for us. How many people get to dress up and relive their first date together, the whole experience was very nostalgic. People are often asking us how we met, so we’re excited to give them such a high production answer”, said Kerstin and Ruth



“At Tinder, we believe that every connection - even unexpected ones - have the potential to shape a meaningful journey,” said Paolo Lorenzoni, VP of EMEA marketing. “Kerstin and Ruth’s story is a beautiful example of what can unfold when two people connect - from going on the very first date to creating a shared life built around passion and partnership. Their journey reflects how Tinder can empower a new generation to define love and connection in ways that feel true to them.”



“With ‘Wherever it Takes You’ we wanted to reflect the intimacy and realism of a true story, while elevating it with a cinematic lens. Kerstin and Ruth’s journey gave us a rich narrative full of emotion, ambition, and connection. It’s a celebration of modern love, told with honesty and we wanted to honour that with a film that feels both grounded and inspiring”, said Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide.



The campaign will roll out across VOD, OOH, audio, and social media platforms, delivering an immersive experience. The film was ideated and co-created with Tinder’s European creative agency LePub, and reflects the authenticity and excitement of modern connections.



Alongside the campaign launch, Tinder will be hosting a series of experiential events in London and Manchester in July. Designed for those who care less about the score and more about the spark, Tinder Hot Matches will offer football fans a chance to compete in a foosball tournament, watch a game of football, or even meet someone special who supports the same team. Events are taking place in White Rabbit Studios in London on July 5th, and at Factory International in Manchester on July 9th.

