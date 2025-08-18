Electrolux Laundry Campaign Strikes Perfect ‘Wash Life Balance’

​Publicis London has launched its latest campaign for global home appliance manufacturer Electrolux - ‘Wash Life Balance’ spotlighting the brand’s new 900 series washing machine and tumble dryer, by playfully showing how smarter technology means less time on chores and more time living.



Inspired by Swedish values and lifestyle, the campaign taps into the idea that Swedes live full, rich lives at their own relaxed pace. It demonstrates how Electrolux’s efficient appliances help people reclaim time for the everyday - striking a better wash-life balance.



At the heart of the campaign is a long-form film, with 30, 15 and 6-second cutdowns. Shot by award-winning Swedish director Jesper Ericstam and set to a serene track, the film follows a young Swedish couple living life at an exaggeratedly slow pace. The couple take extreme care whilst carving a canoe from scratch and grinding coffee beans one by one for their afternoon fika.

The couple’s ‘exquisitely slow’ lifestyle is contrasted with the swift performance of their washing machine, which offers the fastest full wash ever in just 45 minutes, allowing the couple to complete their laundry faster than their fika. The film ends with a tranquil shot of the couple gliding across a lake in their handmade canoe, a peaceful reward for time well saved.

‘Wash Life Balance’ rolls out from 18th August across TVC, digital, social, and retail platforms in Asia, Australia and Europe. The work is designed in a modular format to adapt across various markets. This approach enables region-specific messaging, from product benefits to lifestyle storytelling, without compromising creative integrity.

The campaign follows Publicis London’s debut work for Electrolux, ‘Tough Being Beautiful’, continuing the brand’s distinctive creative platform that draws on Swedish culture to make a human connection with global audiences.

​Noel Bunting, chief creative officer, Publicis London, said, “We all want to spend less time doing laundry and more time doing the fun stuff. And if we can inspire the world to embrace that wash/life balance and a slower, more Swedish lifestyle, then that’s the power of international creativity.”

​Nikos Bartzoulianos, group chief marketing officer, Electrolux, added, “Rooted in the understanding that most people want to spend as little time on chores as possible, ‘Wash Life Balance’ is a stylistic celebration of Swedish values and the human-centric innovation we bring to every product experience. As a global brand founded in Sweden more than 100 years ago, at Electrolux we want to share how the Swedish approach to life can help people strike a rewarding balance. The campaign delivers on a consumer need for a quick wash and in turn, demonstrates the Electrolux purpose to shape living for the better.”

