Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Influencer

As Cannes Lions 2025 continues into day three, the winners for six more exciting categories have been announced: Creative B2B Lions, Creative Data Lions, Direct Lions, Media Lions, PR Lions, and Social & Influencer Lions.



In turn, six more campaigns have achieved the ultimate status – one of which is a repeat winner from the festival’s first day – created in the US, Brazil, France, India, and Singapore. Featuring a clever Walton Goggins-led campaign proving the effectiveness of GoDaddy’s AI-powered brand builder, to French insurance corporation AXA adding policies for domestic violence, to Indian Railways turning its transit tickets into functional lottery tickets, the selection on this list may be varied, but all of it is brilliant.



See the full list of Wednesday’s Grand Prix winners below:







Creative B2B Lions



GoDaddy - Act Like You Know







When internet domain registry GoDaddy wanted to launch its very own AI-powered brand builder, Airo, the team, alongside partner creative agency Quality Meats, knew they had to demonstrate precisely how this function could turn an idea into real business. So, they called up celebrity Walton Goggins for a slow-burn campaign in which he ‘launched’ his own brand, Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Promoted – in tandem with GoDaddy – across multiple channels, including a Super Bowl spot, this strategic approach ultimately earned Airo an 87% traffic increase, and, as a bonus, sold a bunch of glasses to boot.



Commenting on the Grand Prix, jury president Wendy Walker, VP marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, said, “This year’s Grand Prix stood out for its boldness, confident execution, and pure B2B creativity. Built on a universal human insight, it demonstrated the product by bringing humour and entertainment into a B2B context and delivered real business impact. From timely influencer use to measurable impact across multiple channels, it delivered on every level, proving that B2B can be bold, entertaining, and brilliantly effective.”



​Read more about it here.







Creative Data Lions



Consul Appliances - Efficient Way to Pay







In Brazil, for many, paying the monthly electricity bill is the classic case of being stuck between a rock and a hard place. According to the country’s government, 65% of households find themselves using appliances that are over 25 years old, due to the prohibitive costs that would come with buying new. However, in the process, these less efficient machines end up raising energy bills by 160% (CNN Brazil), which means that money is leeched one way or another.



To address this issue, retailer Consul Appliances, in partnership with DM9, decided to launch a new system to give households a jump towards savings, all while maintaining financial viability. Specifically, the two started distributing the brand’s appliances with no upfront costs, instead using the amount saved on monthly energy bills as an interest-free installment to pay off the upgrades over time. Talk about a creative solution where everyone wins out.



Tina Allan, global chief data and intelligence officer, FCB, and jury president, said, “This year’s Creative Data Grand Prix winner, ‘Efficient Way to Pay’, set a new benchmark for how data can drive both innovation and meaningful impact. By making data visible, actionable, and human-centred, this work showed what’s possible when data serves real people. It redefined how we think about financing and proved that creative data can help brands become true partners in solving real-world challenges – for communities, businesses, and beyond.”







Direct Lions



AXA - Three Words







On paper, it makes sense for people facing domestic violence to get out of their situations immediately. However, in practice, it’s not always so simple. Factors like not having anywhere to go, or a lack of resources and money can severely impede attempts to pursue alternatives, which, in the worst cases, can prove fatal.



With all of this in mind, French insurance corporation AXA, alongside Publicis Conseil, decided to make a real difference in the world by permanently adjusting the company's insurance policies. Adding the titular three words of “and domestic violence” to the list of things that it covers, and applying it to every insurance contract – even those not under the names of the victims – the two made emergency relocation safer and more accessible than ever before. Moreover, they even added in free psychological, legal and financial support to help those who needed it get back on their feet and start fresh, helping 121 people in the first month alone.



Jury president Gaëtan du Peloux, president and chief creative officer, Marcel, commented, “We have awarded the three little words that are undoubtedly the most powerful. This groundbreaking idea sets a new standard and will have a lasting impact on consumers, the brand, and the entire category. It’s the kind of idea that, even 10 years from now, everyone will still remember.”



​Read more about it here.







Media Lions



Dove - Real Beauty Redefined for the AI Era







Dove has been trying to push back against harmful, warped beauty standards for women since 2004, when it launched its iconic ‘Real Beauty’ platform – something which it has expanded upon many times over the years. However, with AI content on the rise, and the fact of the matter being that one in three women would still change their appearance based on what they see… even if they know the image is fake, the brand knew that once again, it was the right moment to get involved in the conversation.



While it kicked off the 20-year anniversary of this endeavour with a renewed commitment to represent ‘Real Beauty’, Dove, in partnership with media agency Mindshare, then proceeded to take things a step further by attempting to retrain Pinterest’s AI on what beauty standards ought to be. An initiative which ultimately transformed the platform’s algorithm for the better, this was immediately followed by the brand promoting its ‘Real Beauty’ AI prompts as out-of-home around the world, generating attention, and, crucially, proving that nothing – not even AI – will stop its quest to change beauty for the better.



Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA, and jury president, said, "Dove has embraced the very technology that is distorting the notion of real beauty in today’s media ecosystem and partnered with a platform to not only generate and showcase content for women that elevates a more authentic version of real beauty, but also serves as a source of highly impactful media for the brand across multiple channels and in commerce. In keeping with the brand story, Dove doesn't over-claim to have solved the problem across platforms. But in 2025, the jury felt the work reflected real optimism for how brands can embrace the future of media creativity."







PR Lions



Indian Railways - Lucky Yatra







As the world’s busiest public transit system, escorting 24 million travellers daily to and from their destinations, Indian Railways was struggling to ensure people were actually paying their fare. In fact, 41% of riders weren’t, leading to a loss of $820 million annually.



In order to address this, FCB India got involved, honing in on the insight that the country spends $33 billion on lottery tickets annually. In turn, the agency worked with the transit system to incentivise honest behaviour, turning the train tickets into functional lottery tickets, which were then sold at 24 stations across the country. The result? A 34% increase in those paying for their tickets, which meant an additional $685 million in sales – against only $1.4 million in prizes – which was subsequently reinvested back into improving railway infrastructure.



Jury president Tom Beckman, global chief creative officer, Weber Shandwick, said, "The biggest theme this year was services. A majority of the standout work was from service companies like banks and financial institutions, but also product brands adding newsworthy services to their products.



“The Grand Prix winner is a reflection of this main theme – twisting the design of their service to address a major business problem. It had engagement, likeability, talkability and integration. Selecting the Grand Prix didn't take long."



​Read more about it here.







Social & Creator Lions



Vaseline - Vaseline Verified







In a second Grand Prix win for this campaign, Vaseline and Ogilvy Singapore’s decision to start officially verifying online product ‘hacks’ has paid off again. While you can learn more about the initiative in our day one roundup, where it triumphed in the Health & Wellness category, it seems clear that interacting with social content to thereby create hundreds of clever yet easy brand films, generate attention, and ensure content creators get involved for the foreseeable future, was a smart choice.



Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and jury president, said, “'Vaseline Verified' is a singular creative brand platform founded in the feed. The work embraced the duality of the social landscape – rooted in the truth of UCG’s ability to both help and harm – and tackled this challenge directly by bringing brand, community and creators together in one inevitable idea. The combination of joy, clarity and deeply native social behaviours allows Vaseline to authentically meet, and help, its audience exactly where they are.”



​Read more about it here.



