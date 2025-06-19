Peter Crouch and Ariel Take the Confusion Out of Laundry Routines

​Fresh Film continues its creative partnership with Ariel and football legend Peter Crouch, delivering another playful twist on the UK’s laundry habits. The latest campaign for Ariel One & Done lands with humour and swagger and flips the script on laundry routines - The premise? One big superstar product, no substitutes.



Just as there’s only one number 10 on the pitch, One & Done takes centre stage as the undisputed MVP of the laundry line up - replacing the confusing clutter of detergents, stain removers, and pre treats with a single, hard-working solution.

Directed by Sye Allen, the film shows his sharp visual comedy and precise storytelling. Known for his punchy narrative style and deft comic timing he gets a great performance and voiceover from Peter Crouch, and makes cleaning, without Ariel, look almost as epic (and funny) as a Premier League showdown.

The result? Another instalment in a campaign that’s as entertaining as it is effective - and another standout addition to Fresh Film’s growing portfolio of smart, character-driven commercials.

