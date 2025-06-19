senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Peter Crouch and Ariel Take the Confusion Out of Laundry Routines

19/06/2025
Fresh Film and Sye Allen reunites with Ariel and Peter Crouch for the spot showcases the new 'one and done' range

Fresh Film continues its creative partnership with Ariel and football legend Peter Crouch, delivering another playful twist on the UK’s laundry habits. The latest campaign for Ariel One & Done lands with humour and swagger and flips the script on laundry routines - The premise? One big superstar product, no substitutes.

Just as there’s only one number 10 on the pitch, One & Done takes centre stage as the undisputed MVP of the laundry line up - replacing the confusing clutter of detergents, stain removers, and pre treats with a single, hard-working solution.

Directed by Sye Allen, the film shows his sharp visual comedy and precise storytelling. Known for his punchy narrative style and deft comic timing he gets a great performance and voiceover from Peter Crouch, and makes cleaning, without Ariel, look almost as epic (and funny) as a Premier League showdown.

The result? Another instalment in a campaign that’s as entertaining as it is effective - and another standout addition to Fresh Film’s growing portfolio of smart, character-driven commercials.

