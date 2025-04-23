EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
MassiveMusic Amsterdam
Sound & Music
Amsterdam, Netherlands
http://www.massivemusic.com/
amsterdam@massivemusic.com
+31 (0)20 4272 432
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
My First Year In Advertising: Music Company Edition
11/06/2025
MassiveMusic and Monks Invite Creative Industry to Take Some MMMe Time at Cannes Lions
06/06/2025
Heineken’s ‘Unlucky Charm’ Campaign Sends a Devoted Fan Anywhere but the Stadium
30/05/2025
The Sound of Eurovision with Béa Day
27/05/2025
Heineken Recreates Fans’ ‘Lucky Pub’ in Lisbon to Celebrate Superstitious Rituals
23/05/2025
The Clios Introduces New Sonic Identity Inspired by Creativity and Legacy
20/05/2025
High Five: The Rise of Extreme Music
09/04/2025
The Most Important Part of Partnerships and Sales with Charlotte Grotenhuis
04/03/2025
Desperados and OVY ON THE DRUMS Encourage You to Embrace Spontaneity with the Vibrancy of Latin Culture
18/02/2025
Damn the Man, Save the Soundtrack: Why Great Music Supervision Matters
17/02/2025
MassiveMusic Revolutionises Sonic Strategy with Research Audit Tool, SoundCheck
14/02/2025
OVY ON THE DRUMS Brings Desperados' Latin Spirit to Life Through Music
03/02/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1