The Clios Introduces New Sonic Identity Inspired by Creativity and Legacy

As of today, ‘The celebration of creativity’ officially has a sound. If a Greek goddess had an anthem, the Clios would be it. Developed in collaboration with leading music and sound experts, MassiveMusic, the new sonic identity seamlessly blends classical prestige with modern relevance, setting the Clios apart from other industry awards. As one of the most prestigious awards in the creative industry, the Clios introduces a bold new sonic identity that elevates the award show experience while reinforcing its unique brand presence.

The Challenge: Crafting an Iconic Sound for the Clios

The goal was clear: to create a sonic identity as distinctive and timeless as the Clios themselves. More than just an auditory signature, this new sound had to honour the show’s rich legacy while enhancing the experience for attendees, nominees, and winners.

At its core, the sonic identity tells the story of Clio herself - the muse of history and creativity - sonically illustrating the lasting influence of bold ideas over time. It blends classical prestige with contemporary energy, mirroring the way ground breaking creative work shapes culture.

From the spark of an idea to global recognition, the sound captures the creative journey - its triumphs, its impact, and its enduring presence. This seamless fusion of historical depth and modern innovation ensures the Clios are not only seen as the pinnacle of creative excellence but also heard.

“In 2024, we introduced an updated take on our brand and visual identity that felt like a necessary evolution of our business. Now, we’re excited to be taking it a step further by introducing a sonic identity that builds upon our history and takes us into the future with a full inventory of assets that clearly communicate our mission and values,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO, the Clios. “We’re so thankful to the experts at MassiveMusic, who helped us to discover our sound and masterfully brought it to life.”

The result is a sonic identity that balances grandeur and modernity, pairing classical orchestration with cutting-edge production. More than just an auditory signature, it captures the celebratory energy of the awards, immersing audiences in a soundscape that resonates with the creative journey. At its core is a distinct and memorable compositional narrative that tells the story of Clio herself and the creative impact she has made throughout history. Woven into the show’s DNA, the music brings Clio to life, sonically illustrating the lasting influence of creativity over time.

As the Clios continue to evolve, their sonic identity will serve as a powerful, unmistakable mark of excellence, ensuring that the legacy of creativity not only looks but also sounds iconic.

“Creating the sonic identity for the Clios was an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of what an awards brand can sound like,” said Cece Wyldeck, EMEA creative director at MassiveMusic. “The Clios celebrate bold creativity, and that same spirit drove our approach, blending classical prestige with contemporary energy to craft something truly distinctive. Collaboration was key, just as creativity thrives through shared ideas, this project was a testament to the power of collective vision.”

“For the Clios, we wanted to create a sonic identity that doesn’t just accompany the awards but amplifies the entire experience,” added Samuel Andryk, senior creative lead at MassiveMusic. “Sound has the power to make people feel something, and this project was all about capturing that energy in a way that honours the legacy of Clio, the muse of creativity. As you listen, you'll hear the call to Clio's quest, followed by the ripple effect of creativity as it makes its way across business, culture, and society - all unique musical elements that are distinct to the Clios."

