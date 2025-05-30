Heineken’s ‘Unlucky Charm’ Campaign Sends a Devoted Fan Anywhere but the Stadium

45% of football fans admit they’ve stopped watching a match to avoid jinxing the result. In response, for this year’s UEFA Champions League Final on 31st May in Munich, Heineken in collaboration with creative agency LePub, returns with another tale of football devotion as part of its 'Cheers to the Superstitious Fans' platform.

Heineken launched a global social media campaign inviting fans to share their most unusual and heartfelt superstitions, uncovering Marco Simeone, a lifelong Inter Milan supporter who firmly believes that attending matches in person brings bad luck to his team. Despite his deep passion, Marco has deliberately avoided stadiums, convinced that his absence helps secure Inter’s success. To celebrate this quirky ritual, Heineken is honouring Marco by sending him to a purpose-built bar located in a remote outpost of Germany, on the edge of the European continent. This playful yet extreme gesture supports his superstition by keeping him far from the action, turning his unique matchday routine into a memorable experience while showcasing Heineken’s connection with passionate football fans worldwide.

On match day, 'The Unlucky Charm' will watch the Final from his remote spot, however his sacrifice won’t go unnoticed: fans attending the big game will have the opportunity to thank him via video calls set up in the Munich fan zones. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano, along with football legends Jill Scott and Thiago Alcántara, will also celebrate his one-of-a-kind superstition and thank him for his dedication to the game.

Marco Simeone commented, “Obviously I’d love to be there, but more than that I want to see Inter Milan win, and if I’m at that stadium, it’s just not gonna happen. I’ve seen them lose everything from cup finals to playoffs to friendlies. I’d do anything for my team, so at this point, it’s important I watch from a safe distance. At least I won’t have to queue for a beer where I am!”

​Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken hrand, said, “At Heineken®, we’ve always believed that football is nothing without its fans—and that includes the wonderfully superstitious ones. Whether it’s wearing the same shirt, sitting in the same seat, or, in this case, staying away from the action, these rituals are a huge part of what makes fandom so special. The bar is our way of celebrating that devotion, and one fan’s heroic choice to support their team from a very safe distance.”

A global survey from Heineken® found just how seriously fans take superstition: 43% have blamed themselves for jinxing a game, while 22% believe not watching could improve the result. And when the blame isn’t aimed inward, 34% have pointed the finger at someone else proving that when it comes to chasing a win, no possible jinx goes unchecked

Jill Scott MBE, football legend, said, “Superstitions around football may seem irrational to an outsider, but these staunch rituals and beliefs are part of the soul of football fandom. Whether it’s wearing the same hole-ridden socks every match or banning a cursed mate from watching, one thing’s for sure: football fans don’t mess with fate.”

​Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide, added, “With 'Unlucky Charm', we turned superstition into a cinematic story: part myth, part comedy, all heart. We made bad luck a force of devotion, where distance mirrors fandom’s passion and Marco’s love for the game.”

After more than 30 years of being a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken is celebrating these quirks that make the game – and its fans – so special. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Heineken® social channels to see more of how the beer brand is coming to Marco’s aid for his heroic act of self-sacrifice, in recognition of his belief his presence would only do his team a disservice. While the rest head to the stadium and the players prepare for the pitch, Marco will be at his remote, purpose-built safehouse with a Heineken in hand – just in case it helps.

The campaign will launch globally with a hero film, accompanied by short-form content and key visuals shared across Heineken’s and ambassadors’ social media channels.

