MassiveMusic and Monks Invite Creative Industry to Take Some MMMe Time at Cannes Lions

​MassiveMusic and Monks’ infamous Cannes party invites you to flip the switch this year, taking a break from the never-ending pace of hyper-productivity. We're giving the machine - and ourselves - something we rarely allow: quality MMMe Time, a night where algorithms unwind and humans connect – with cold drinks and good music. We all deserve some MMMe Time.



Amidst intense advertising and branding-related discussions, on Wednesday, 18th of June, MassiveMusic and Monks invite you to enjoy the present moment.



​Moos Lamerus, general manager of Massive Music, says, “MMMe Time is about celebrating human ingenuity and giving AI - and ourselves - a well-deserved break. So, let's drop the tokens and let the music be the only prompt for the night.”



Victor Knaap, chief revenue officer EMEA, adds, "In a world that’s moving forward at lightning speed, MMMe Time offers a chance to take a step back and truly engage on a personal level. We’re happy to offer a space where everyone - (wo)man or machine - can unwind and recharge. These flipped switches, and flipped perspectives, allow us to generate even better outputs when we will re-join the high speed and hyper-personalised reality.”



Since 2000, MassiveMusic, a company by Songtradr, has been hosting legendary parties that have earned a reputation in the industry as the must-attend event of Cannes Lions. Over the last decade, Monks has joined the picture to take the annual party to even greater heights. This iconic collaboration will again deliver an unforgettable experience. Monks will also be present at Cannes Lions with weeklong content at its Les Monks Café.

The exclusive MMMe Time soirée opens its doors to attendees seeking connection and quality time on 18th June 2025, 22:00 at Croisette Beach Cannes.