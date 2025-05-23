senckađ
Creative in association with
Heineken Recreates Fans’ ‘Lucky Pub’ in Lisbon to Celebrate Superstitious Rituals

23/05/2025
407
As part of its ongoing support for women’s football, Heineken and LePub honours die-hard fans by bringing their matchday traditions to the heart of the action, underscoring the passion behind the game

Part of “Cheers to the Superstitious Fans” platform, the new Heineken campaign, ideated by creative agency LePub, celebrates the wildest, most original superstitions that make football fans truly hardcore.

Half of football fans have matchday rituals – and nearly as many (46%) believe their superstitions can influence the score. So, the brand kicked off a global social-media recruitment featuring Heineken ambassadors and football legends Virgil van Dijk and Jill Scott MBE, calling on women’s football fans to share their most devoted match
day rituals ahead of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Lisbon on May 24. The search uncovered two die-hard supporters who always swing by the same 'lucky pub' in North London before heading to the stadium.

For years, London-based Amelie Margaret Kirk and Sophie Hurst have watched every match from the same corner of The Twelve Pins bar ahead of each their team’s match - pints in hand, seats unchanged.

Therefore, when their team reached the Final, Heineken and LePub made sure to keep their lucky ritual alive in Lisbon too. They disassembled the pub and loaded it onto a truck for the most epic of deliveries: their beloved pub in Lisbon, ready for the two fans to keep the superstition going before the big match, just steps from the L'Estádio José Alvalade.

Every detail - from the lighting to the layout, right down to the last beermat - was recreated to reflect Amelie and Sophie’s matchday tradition: meeting at The Twelve Pins, sitting in the same corner on the same stool, ordering the same beer, before heading to the stadium. It feels exactly like their matchday local, yet it’s parked in Lisbon, Portugal, in honour of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final. Thanks to Heineken, the fans get the best of both worlds: a front-row seat to history, with their lucky pub and ritual right there with them.

But there is more. On match day, the two supporters will arrive at their lucky pub to find football legends Jill Scott MBE and Thiago Alcântara on hand to honour the ritual: same pub, same stool, same beer, and all the luck needed to chase a historic victory.

Jill Scott MBE, former England midfielder, said, “I’ve seen plenty of matchday rituals over the years – some hilarious, some heartfelt, but all completely serious to the person who believes in them. I love that Heineken is matching the energy of superstitious fans at the UEFA Women’s Champions League final. It makes me happy to see hardcore fans of the women’s game being acknowledged and celebrated in this way.”

The surprise comes as Heineken announces the extension of its UEFA Women’s Champions League partnership for another five years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the women’s game. And what better way to mark the moment than by backing the fans who bring the energy, belief and rituals that make football more than just a game?

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken brand, said, "Who are we to stand between superstitious fans and their matchday rituals? From recreating a lucky pub at the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final to shining a light on the fans who make the game what it is, ‘Cheers to the Superstitious Fans’ is all about celebrating fandom in all its forms. Since joining the women’s game in 2021, we’ve seen it grow in incredible ways—and we’re proud to extend our partnership for another five years to keep that momentum going."

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide, said, "With ‘Pub Delivery,’ we didn’t build a campaign but a moving love letter to fandom, turning a simple superstition into an epic story. Creativity at its best transforms insights into emotions, and this idea spins around the simple concept of how powerful and beautifully irrational the love for football can be.”

Heineken has supported the UEFA Women’s Champions League since 2021 and continues to spotlight the stories of real hardcore fans whose love for the game makes football more than just a sport.

The campaign launches globally with a celebratory hero video, supported by key visuals and social-first video clips on Heineken’s and the ambassadors’ channels. To learn more about the campaign and celebrate fan superstitions, visit here.

v2.25.1