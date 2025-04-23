senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
Member Companies
Group745

Mama Hungara

Production Company

Buenos Aires, Argentina
https://mamahungara.com/
hello@mamahungara.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
​Marcelo Miranda Joins Mama Hungara as Chief Finance Officer
26/06/2025
Mama Hungara: 10 Years, 1 Vision
05/06/2025
Rhythm, Image and Sound as Identity with Lucas Brañas
21/05/2025
Producer to Producer: Insights from Executive Producers Luca Macome and Soti Charnas
30/04/2025
Hernán Corera Joins Mama Hungara as Associate Director and Creative Director
17/04/2025
Mama Hungara Launches New Division: MAMA HUNGARA LIVE
07/04/2025
DraftLine Encourages You to Quench Your Thirst with Brahma This Argentine Summer
24/01/2025
How Fede García Rico Elevates Visual Storytelling
09/01/2025
Mama Hungara: A Year of Regional Expansion and Creative Brand Evolution
31/12/2024
Unleashing Wild Curiosity and Creative Mastery with Agustina Trovato
19/11/2024
Mama Hungara Transcends Fashion with Capsule Collection
05/11/2024
Mama Hungara Mexico Signs Gina Velasco, a Leading Figure in Aesthetic and Narrative Realism
30/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1