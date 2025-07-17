Renowned Argentine director Martín Donozo joins Mama Hungara. This partnership stems from a genuine connection and a strategic vision that strengthens Mama Hungara’s growth with a collaborative, cross-disciplinary, and ambitious approach.



“From the very first conversation, I felt an immediate affinity with Mama Hungara. I was drawn to their way of thinking and working, a clear vision that goes beyond the commercial. It’s a space where I can bring my experience as a director while building something creatively meaningful as part of a team,” says Martin.



With over 15 years of experience in film and advertising, Martín is known for his deeply human narrative style. He has directed campaigns for brands such as Amazon, Toyota, Rexona, Coca-Cola and Corona, working across genres including sports, automotive, comedy, and emotional storytelling. Among his most celebrated projects is Degree Inclusive, which earned the Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions.



His arrival at Mama Hungara comes at a key moment, as the company consolidates its presence in Argentina and Mexico while actively expanding into Colombia and the United States.



In this conversation with Cris Gee, we explore Martín’s creative vision, his working method, and how he stays true to his voice while directing for global audiences.



“It’s not just about joining as a director, but about becoming part of something bigger.”



Cris Gee> As you join Mama Hungara as a director, what creative challenges would you like to take on, and how do you imagine expanding your narrative style within this new territory?



Martin > From the very beginning, I felt a genuine connection with Mama Hungara’s energy and vision. Beyond the individual projects, we share a way of understanding the collective, of building from creativity with depth and common sense. It’s not just about joining as a director, but about becoming part of something bigger: starting a journey together and forging new partnerships from that shared drive.



I like to get involved from the very beginning, sitting down with creative teams, developing ideas, exploring them, refining and testing again. This space allows me to experiment and push my own language further, with the support of a structure that values the process and truly backs bold creativity.







Cris Gee> You’ve worked on global campaigns for brands like Amazon, Toyota and Coca-Cola. How do you approach projects of that scale creatively, and what do you aim to contribute as a director?



Martin > I like to be involved from the outset. It’s not always about starting everything from scratch, sometimes it’s about finding a fresh way to tell a story that’s already in motion. Whether it’s through narrative, visuals or emotional tone, the director’s role is to bring another layer of depth to an idea.



With global campaigns, the challenge is to find a common emotional thread that transcends cultural boundaries. It all begins with an honest story, with real characters and a living atmosphere. I pay close attention to performance, tone and detail, because no matter how big the scale, the heart of the story needs to feel close and authentic. Often, it’s intuition that leads the way, that moment when you just know something will resonate.





Cris Gee> Your Degree Inclusive campaign was one of the most celebrated globally, winning the Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions and several awards at festivals around the world. What did you take away from that process?



Martin > Degree Inclusive was a very special campaign, both in what it set out to do and in how it was made. It was an idea that took years to develop before it finally came to life. What it taught me above all was the value of persistence, of fighting for what you believe in and want to say. The idea went through many stages before it aired and it only happened because of the energy and passion everyone involved put into making it real.



I work with agencies and clients from a place of listening and collaboration. I believe in thinking together, in truly understanding what story we want to tell, in proposing ideas without fear, but also in standing up for what matters. Trust is built in that honest back-and-forth, where everyone’s on the same side of the project. I like it when ideas grow through collaboration, not through imposition or ego. When that balance is right, the work always reflects it.







Cris Gee> As a director with a very human and collaborative approach, how do you build teams and shape the narrative, emotional or humorous tone so that everyone pushes towards the same vision?



Martin > For me, everything starts with dialogue. I want to understand what we’re trying to say and why. It’s about building a shared vision with agencies, clients and the production crew. I don’t believe in imposing, but in proposing with care, clarity and conviction. When there’s trust and alignment, the team clicks and the process flows.



I’ve always been drawn to storytelling, even in more technical pieces like car commercials. I believe there’s a story waiting behind every brief. Emotion isn’t something I tack on at the end, it’s the core. It’s what helps me connect with what I’m telling. And within that, comedy holds a special place. I enjoy working on timing, silence, gestures. Absurd humour, in particular, works brilliantly in advertising.



Filming in Haiti. Pepsi Global, Nobox Miami.







Cris Gee> With your experience in sports commercials, what creative opportunities do you see for brands as the 2026 World Cup approaches?



Martin > Football is culture. It's a collective passion. It’s a phenomenon that runs deep. I’ve worked on campaigns around it in different countries, and what’s always fascinated me is showing what lies beyond the obvious, how people live it, what makes it unique, what emotion pulses beneath every moment of the game.



The World Cup opens the door to pure creativity. We tend to think everything’s already been done and then suddenly, a story emerges that surprises us all.

