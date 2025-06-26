​Marcelo Miranda Joins Mama Hungara as Chief Finance Officer

Marcelo Miranda is a CFO with a strategic, big-picture mindset. For him, finance isn’t just about balance sheets, it’s about shaping the future of the company, unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth and forging key partnerships that drive impact.



At a pivotal moment for Mama Hungara, Marcelo joins to sharpen financial efficiency, optimise resources and build the foundation for a bold, long-term strategy. His approach goes beyond traditional ROI, focusing on the broader value of investments, the power of collaboration and the financial structures that enable innovation.



With over 20 years of experience in the advertising world, Marcelo combines solid business expertise with a strong academic background, holding a degree in Business Administration from UBA and a qualification in Foreign Trade. He’s led diverse teams, guided companies through regional expansion and played a key role in complex negotiations with clients, suppliers and investors.



Driven by curiosity, he stays ahead of trends, exploring new business models and the evolving role of technology in the audio visual industry.



Let’s dive into the interview to explore the key indicators guiding his decision-making and how his strategic approach is shaping Mama Hungara’s next chapter.



Cris Gee > Over the past 10 years, Mama Hungara has grown steadily by teaming up with the right partners. From a financial standpoint, what makes a partnership truly worthwhile, and how do you set it up for long-term success?



Marcelo> The key to building a truly successful long-term relationship lies in identifying shared goals, deeply understanding client needs and crafting financial strategies tailored to each type of project. At Mama Hungara, I found a team fully aligned with this vision, committed to excellence and innovation, which clearly explains the strong momentum they are experiencing as the company celebrates their 10th anniversary.



At the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, together with: (top row) Nino Goldberg (CCO, VML Latam), María Pía Fittipaldi (Dove Hair & Skin Lead), Rafael Quijano (CCO, VML), Juan Saravia (Mama Húngara), Marcelo Miranda (CFO, Mama Húngara). (bottom row) Solana Vitón (Art Lead, VML), Lisandro Ramos (Mama Húngara), and Darío González (CCO, VML).eam, alongside Mama Hungara co-founders Lisandro Ramos and Juan Saravia.​

​

Cris Gee> Balancing financial discipline with creative risk-taking is key in audiovisual production. How does a production company approach budgeting and investment to support bold storytelling while maintaining profitability?



Marcelo> Finding the right balance between running a profitable business and backing bold creative ideas takes real industry know-how and a deep understanding of how production actually works. Every budget is put together with care, making sure our directors have what they need to bring their vision to life, without having to compromise. At the end of the day, great work only happens when there’s solid teamwork behind it, balancing creative ambition with smart, efficient production.





Cris Gee> Looking ahead, what financial strategies will be key to Mama Hungara’s continued growth and global positioning in the industry?

Marcelo> In my view, it’s about keeping things financially sharp while making sure our creative teams have the freedom to do bold, meaningful work. Mama Hungara has built a strong foundation over the past decade and we’re in a great place to keep growing. The next chapter is about finding the right partners, exploring new revenue streams and staying flexible.



To support that growth and keep pushing our global presence, we’ll focus on clear financial planning that matches our creative and business goals, smart investment decisions to scale the right way and strong cash flow management to keep everything running smoothly.

