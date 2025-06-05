Mama Hungara: 10 Years, 1 Vision

The evolution of the production company over the years can be measured by the expansion of its network, its impact on the audio visual industry and the human and creative quality of the teams that make it all possible.

“This tenth anniversary marks the starting point for what lies ahead. A decade of new talent, new projects, strategic partnerships and a focus on strengthening our creative network, this is how we’re shaping the future of Mama Hungara,” says co-founder Juan Saravia.

Co-founders Juan Saravia, Lisandro Ramos and Felipe Yaryura share a preview of what’s coming: new offices, business units, international artistic collaborations and interdisciplinary ventures such as FUTCON and Mama Hungara LIVE,, part of a year-long celebration that honours the journey so far. In this context, the addition of Hernán Corera as associate director and creative director signals a key milestone in this new phase, bringing a powerful vision to Mama Hungara’s creative core.

“The vision is clear: to create a work environment where motivation drives both personal and collective growth, enabling the development of new tools for a constantly evolving market with multiple creative layers,” says Hernán Corera.



2024 proved to be a defining year, with Mama Hungara consolidating its position as one of Argentina’s leading production companies and recently being ranked among the Top 5 in Mexico at the Círculo de Oro 2025 festival. The appointment of Tomás Gómez del Fresnoas managing director of the Mexico office was instrumental in achieving key goals and strengthening the company’s presence in the Mexican market.



“Our presence in Argentina and Mexico continues to grow, with sights set on new markets such as the US and Colombia, always driven by the same spirit that has defined us from day one: a commitment to creative excellence, meaningful collaborations and a constant drive to tell stories that resonate,” affirms Felipe Yaryura.



Mama Hungara LIVE: New Territories, New Ways of Creating



2025 marks the beginning of a new chapter with the launch of MH Live, a business unit that expands the company’s artistic vision beyond audio visual production. Throughout the year, this initiative will bring forward new cultural offerings and collaborations with artists from various disciplines, exploring innovative formats to capture the audience’s attention.



As part of this vision, mid-year will see the launch of Ciclo Aura, a co-production with Teatro Colón and Elisa Wagner ICP - which promises to become the musical highlight of the season, bringing together some of the world’s most prestigious operatic voices.



La FUTCON



This new business unit was born from a strong intuition: to give its own space to the creative culture orbiting around football. This is how FUTCON came to life, a meeting point for an authentic community of creators, artists, designers, photographers, communicators, brands and fans who see football as more than just a sport.

On 26th May, the brand was officially launched at Local Support venue along with the first edition of its magazine, marking a starting point with lasting impact and a growing conversation.



“Throughout the year, we’ll be working with people who inspire and excite us, creating a range of products that remain true to our vision. The aim is to give shape to that energy, amplify it, connect it, and make it grow,” shares Lisandro Ramos, who leads the project.

The production company celebrates its past while continuing to evolve, opening new paths and staying true to the driving force behind it all: the power of creativity and the people who make it possible.



2025 welcomes Mama Hungara with renewed strength and a clear vision to take on the next chapter.

