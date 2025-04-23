EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
LS Productions
Production Services
Edinburgh, UK
https://lsproductions.com/
hello@lsproductions.com
+44 (0) 131 561 0120
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Lynx Turns Man’s Most Basic Instinct into Sampling Experience for Lower Body Spray
29/05/2025
LS Productions Joins Line-Up at APA’s Production Unplugged with Head Turning DIOR Case Study
22/05/2025
Sustainability in Action: Celebrating 1 Year of ESG Mark Certification Excellence
15/05/2025
From Scout to Screen: Bringing the Beauty of Scotland to Life for DIOR
26/03/2025
Harrison Ford Comes to Scotland for Glenmorangie, with the Help of LS Productions
13/02/2025
Kojo Abban Joins LS Productions as Executive Producer
23/01/2025
Our (LS) Productions of the Year Wrapped
11/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
When the Dior Cruise Collection Came to Scotland
04/12/2024
Location Spotlight: Magnificent Malta
25/11/2024
Feel the Fear: Production Experts Share Their Scariest Shoots
31/10/2024
LS Productions Unleashes the UK’s Creepiest Filming Locations This Halloween
29/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1