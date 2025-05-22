LS Productions Joins Line-Up at APA’s Production Unplugged with Head Turning DIOR Case Study

Hosted at Studio Spaces in London, the event was created in response to the APA’s 2024 report What Clients Want from Advertising Production Today. The message was clear: marketers want more visibility, more collaboration and a clearer picture of the people behind the work.
After a competitive selection process – 120 production companies, 65 entries, 22 categories – just 30 were chosen to exhibit. The event was built around five core themes:
Agile Partnerships
Customer Experience
ESG
Future Focus
Smart Production
LS Productions were selected to exhibit in the Agile Partnerships zone, where we shared the story behind our work with DIOR’s Scottish takeover – 21 shoots delivered over 3 days, right across the country.
This case study was a great example of how LS Productions'' work. DIOR’s Cruise Collection shoot wasn’t just high-end fashion – it was a complex production puzzle, involving multiple creative partners, tight timelines and a lot of moving parts.
With 21 shoots in just three days, the team worked as the glue between international teams and local suppliers, helping to bring each creative vision to life – on time, on budget, and with care.
It was a reminder that agility doesn’t always mean doing things fast – it’s about doing things well, no matter how ambitious the brief.
Alongside the event, the APA has launched the Production Unplugged Directory – a curated platform designed to help brands discover production partners who really get the job done.
It’s full of case studies (ours included) that show how teams are delivering:
Agile, scalable work
Strong creative under pressure
Customer-first thinking
Sustainable, future-facing solutions
Best of all, it’s built for marketers who want to see the reality of production – not just the glossy end result.
Want to see how we helped DIOR turn Scotland into the backdrop for a global fashion moment?
Read the full case study in the Production Unplugged Directory.
