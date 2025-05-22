LS Productions Joins Line-Up at APA’s Production Unplugged with Head Turning DIOR Case Study

Hosted at Studio Spaces in London, the event was created in response to the APA’s 2024 report What Clients Want from Advertising Production Today. The message was clear: marketers want more visibility, more collaboration and a clearer picture of the people behind the work.

From 120 to 30: LS Makes the Cut

After a competitive selection process – 120 production companies, 65 entries, 22 categories – just 30 were chosen to exhibit. The event was built around five core themes:

Agile Partnerships

Customer Experience

ESG

Future Focus

Smart Production

LS Productions were selected to exhibit in the Agile Partnerships zone, where we shared the story behind our work with DIOR’s Scottish takeover – 21 shoots delivered over 3 days, right across the country.





Agile Production, Real Partnership

This case study was a great example of how LS Productions'' work. DIOR’s Cruise Collection shoot wasn’t just high-end fashion – it was a complex production puzzle, involving multiple creative partners, tight timelines and a lot of moving parts.

With 21 shoots in just three days, the team worked as the glue between international teams and local suppliers, helping to bring each creative vision to life – on time, on budget, and with care.

It was a reminder that agility doesn’t always mean doing things fast – it’s about doing things well, no matter how ambitious the brief.

Now Live: The Production Unplugged Directory

Alongside the event, the APA has launched the Production Unplugged Directory – a curated platform designed to help brands discover production partners who really get the job done.

It’s full of case studies (ours included) that show how teams are delivering:

Agile, scalable work

Strong creative under pressure

Customer-first thinking

Sustainable, future-facing solutions

Best of all, it’s built for marketers who want to see the reality of production – not just the glossy end result.

