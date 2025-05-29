Lynx Turns Man’s Most Basic Instinct into Sampling Experience for Lower Body Spray

Forget usual tester strips and typical sampling booths. Lynx’s latest campaign takes sampling in a very different direction: inviting guys to do what they’ve always done - scratch and sniff.



To launch its new Lower Body Spray, a bold fine fragrance designed specifically for down there, Lynx (aka. AXE for the global market ) and LOLA MullenLowe turned the most primal male gesture into an interactive experience. The result: Scratch & Sniff billboards - cheeky, irreverent, and unmistakably Lynx.

At first glance, they look like classic underwear ads: black and white, sculpted abs, tight boxer briefs. But printed directly onto the briefs is something unexpected: scented ink. Thanks to microencapsulation technology, rubbing the print releases the actual fragrance, turning the billboard into an instant product demo… through the most instinctive motion in the male playbook.

“Our audience has evolved. They want to smell great everywhere, and they appreciate humour, boldness, and honesty.” adds Tomás Ostiglia, executive creative director at LOLA MullenLowe.



Launched in London and across men’s lifestyle magazines, the campaign is already turning heads, raising eyebrows, and setting social feeds ablaze.



“This billboard is more than a stunt - it’s a demonstration of the product’s purpose, and a celebration of confidence in its most unapologetic form.” says Caroline Gregory, global brand director for Lynx.



After all, this isn’t just a new spray. It’s a new category in men’s grooming - with a scent bold enough to claim the space, and a launch no one can ignore.



